Sarah Hanke





Sarsh was born in 1930 to Stanley and Martha (Smith) Bond in Beacon, NY, as the city's first baby of the new year. As a child, she was a free spirit who indulged a love for the Hudson Valley and began a lifelong passion for choral music. She graduated from Barnard College in 1952, where she majored in religion under Ursula Niebuhr. She met her future husband, Jonathan (Jono) Hanke while he was at the School of International Affairs at Columbia University during her senior year. They were wed in Beacon, NY, on September 13, 1952, and began their life together in the Washington, DC, area, where she worked at the Folger Shakespeare Library.



Her married life then took her overseas, to five Latin American countries over 22 years. Sarsh sang in choral societies wherever she lived, and toured with them to Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay. While stateside, she sang with the Montgomery County (MD) Oratorio Society.



She and Jono retired to Amherst in 1978, where they made Grace Episcopal Church their spiritual home. Sarsh sang alto in the choir and was a member of the Altar Guild, the Episcopal Peace Fellowship and the "funeral ladies," assisting with funeral preparations and receptions.



Sarsh found kinship in the Society of the Companions of the Holy Cross, developing many dear and longstanding friendships and treasuring time, both enjoyable and devotional, spent at the Society's retreat house, Adelynrood.



She overcame undiagnosed dyslexia to become a thoughtful and avid reader, passing her love of books on to her children and grandchildren. She belonged to several longstanding and beloved book groups, until recently hosting meetings in her home. She was also a member of the Travelers' Club, continuing to learn about the world and sharing her experiences. Sarsh greatly enjoyed welcoming people into her life and getting to know them in a nurturing and meaningful way.



Sarsh was predeceased by her husband, Jono, in 2013, and many friends. She is survived by three daughters, Barbara Hanke of Chromo, CO, and her husband Rod Rempel, Laura Hanke of Las Cruces, NM, and Genevra Hanke of Amherst and her partner Michael Reid; grandsons Austin, Sam, Will and Nate; sister-in-law and friend Jody Schwarz of Gaithersburg, MD; and 10 nieces and nephews. We will all miss her love and generosity, and the deep interest she took in our lives.



We want to extend our deepest appreciation to Jill Bergmann for her loving care and friendship, and to the Cooley Dickinson VNA & Hospice team for their support.



A memorial service will be held on April 25, 2020.



In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be sent to Grace Episcopal Church, 14 Boltwood Avenue, Amherst, MA 01002, marked "Haiti School."



Sarah (Sarsh) Bond Hanke, 89, died peacefully at home on September 13, 2019.

