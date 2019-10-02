Saul Goldstein (87) passed away peacefully at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield, MA on August 25, 2019 after a long and courageous battle with Alzheimer's Disease. A simple family graveside service was held the next day in accordance with Jewish law and tradition in the family plot at the German Jewish cemetery on King Street in Northampton. He was predeceased by his parents Abraham and Nettie Goldstein and his two brothers, Sidney and Maxwell Goldstein. Grandpa Saul - as he preferred to be known - was born on March 28, 1932 in Brooklyn, New York. He was the proud father of Amy Gould (Wayne) and Seth Goldstein (Carrie Finch-Goldstein) and the much loved grandfather of Scott (Maisa), Kenny, Kim and Lara Gould and Naomi, Sophia and Elijah Goldstein. A quintessential family man, Grandpa Saul always put the people he loved above himself. He proudly participated in all family gatherings and also generously gave of himself to his extended Northampton family including Leah, Mali, Chris and Sean Finch. Saul was a retired New York State teacher and guidance counselor. As a veteran of the Korean war, Saul was stationed in Germany and used his command of Yiddish to benefit the USA. He had a great love of country as well as a profound love for the State of Israel and all things Jewish. In retirement, he traveled the world as a host on cruise ships and enjoyed dancing and attending Jewish services on every continent. Saul was a gifted artist who studied for a brief time under Rothko and left a legacy of paintings and drawings. He was truly loved by all and he will be truly missed. Donations in his honor may be made to Abundance Farm, a Jewish food justice farm located in Northampton, Massachusetts that supports local food security and creates a unique, outdoor Jewish learning environment or to the . The Ascher-Zimmerman Funeral Home is helping the family.
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Oct. 2, 2019