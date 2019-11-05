Scott Charles Pieraccini, 37, died on October 29, 2019 after being hit by a truck, while walking to work on a dark morning, on October, 28th. He leaves his mother Gloria Lampron & (Bob ), his father Jack Pieraccini & (Nancy), his aunt Barbara Popken and his Uncle Mark Pieraccini & (Jane). His uncle Chip Popken predeceased him. He leaves his lovely friend, Brenna Harmon. He graduated from Hampshire Regional High School in 2000. Was awarded the Stanley Z. Kopliki Award, with a scholarship to any State College in MA. He achieved one of the highest MCAS scores in his class, then graduated from Greenfield Community College and Westfield State College, Suma Cum Laude, taking Environmental Science and Regional Planning. He tutored math, in the Springfield High Schools, then began working at MGM in catering. He went on a singing tour of Europe with a high school group. He loved the outdoors, nature and hiking. A friend remembers all the skate-boarding they did. He had a great sense of humor. He always stood up for people who were picked on and needed a champion. A Memorial will take place on December, 8, 2019 from 2 - 5PM at the MGM Casio in Springfield in the Aria Ballroom one of his favorite bands "Consider the Source". The Willamsburg Funeral Home was entrusted with his cremation. HampshireCremation.com
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Nov. 5, 2019