Taken from us much too soon, Scott Norman Carrier, age 55, died peacefully and in comfort at his home in Westhampton, surrounded by the love of his family on Monday evening June 1, 2020, after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. Scott, the son of Norman and Dawn (Lamere) Carrier, was born May 13, 1965 in Northampton, Massachusetts at the Cooley Dickinson Hospital. He completed his K-8 education in the Easthampton Public Schools and graduated from the Smith Vocational and Agricultural High School Plumbing program in Northampton in 1983.
Always hardworking, Scott worked as a paperboy and gas station attendant before becoming a service clerk at the Southampton Big Y in the fall of 1981, where he met his beloved wife Linda. Their 38 year love affair began on January 3, 1982. In one of his earliest love letters to her he wrote "I really want to be a husband/father. I promise I'll be the best husband and father to our kids I can be". They married, in Easthampton at the Immaculate Conception Church on July 17, 1987. Known as Pap Pap to his family, he kept his promise to Linda. He loved his family more than anything and was devoted to working to give them a beautiful life.
Scott loved moto-cross. He began racing under number 492 as a teenager, resuming racing when he passed on the love of the sport to his three sons. He loved the sound of the engines, the smell of two stroke fuel, the bright colors of the bikes and racing uniforms, the greasy "heck sandwiches" that were made at the tracks, and most importantly the time with his family on race weekends.
Scott completed his plumbing apprenticeship and earned his journeyman and master plumber licenses while employed at Richard's Plumbing in Easthampton. He eventually founded Carrier Plumbing and Heating in 1988. During the 32 years he was in business, Scott developed a reputation as a businessman with great integrity and a big heart. Known for saying "Do a job big or small, do it well or not at all" Scott was a true craftsman in every sense of the word. He took tremendous pride in his work. It wasn't enough that it be functional, it had to be clean and aesthetically pleasing. Before cell phones, it wasn't uncommon for him to take Linda to job sites after hours to show her the beautiful pipes -- straight, clean, and with all the letters painted on them perfectly aligned. He passed his passion on to many Smith Vocational plumbing students during his career and was committed to mentoring the next generation of plumbers. Although he passed on his plumbing and construction skills to all of his sons, his proudest moment as a plumber came when one particular apprentice made the commitment to being the same type of craftsman he was, his son Samuel.
When he wasn't working, it was likely you'd find him riding his John Deere lawnmower or blowing leaves off the lawn and patio. He loved the process of creating a beautiful yard and after the work was done liked to find a bit of shade to sit in with his dogs.
Scott is survived by his wife, the love of his life, Linda (Pasquini) and their sons: Samuel and his partner Sara Abel of Florence, MA.; Zachary and his partner Shelby Duclos, of Athol, MA; and, Joshua and his wife Meaghan (Swanson) of Westfield, MA; his parents Norman and Dawn (Lamere) of Easthampton, his brother Todd and wife Valarie (Higgins) of Westhampton. He will also be watching over two little girls that he loved with all his heart, his granddaughters Lillian and Natalie, both of Westfield.
The family would like to express their deepest gratitude to the speech, occupational, and physical therapists at Cooley Dickinson Rehab Services, Cooley Dickinson Hospital nurses on the third floor, two west and the Cancer Center, and Cooley Dickinson VNA/Hospice. Your loving support of him and our family during his incredible battle was so deeply felt and appreciated. He loved you all.
A funeral mass and celebration of Scott's life will take place at our Lady of the Valley Parish in Easthampton at a date and time to be determined. In the meantime, for all of those that Scott has touched in their lives, the family has established the Scott Carrier Memorial Scholarship at Smith Vocational and Agricultural High School for students in the plumbing shop. Memorial donations to the scholarship can be sent to Smith Vocational High School at 80 Locust Street, Northampton, Massachusetts 01060. Please make all donations payable to Smith Vocational; and, so that the school can properly direct your donation in the memo include Scott Carrier Memorial Scholarship.
The GRAHAM FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 18 Adams Street in Easthampton has honorably and proudly been entrusted with providing for Scott's care and services. Please visit, rwgrahamfuneralhome.com for online condolences and service updates.
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Jun. 6, 2020.