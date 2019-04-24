Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sean M. Paper. View Sign Service Information Czelusniak Funeral Home 173 North Street Northampton , MA 01060 (413)-584-3585 Send Flowers Obituary

Sean M. Paper, 48, of Coolidge Ave. Greenfield, MA, passed away on April 14, 2019 at his home.



Sean was born in Columbus Ohio March 25, 1971, the son of David Paper and Lorraine Paper Bates. He graduated from Clarke School for the Deaf 1989, Northampton High School 1992, and attended RIT-NTID several years. Sean was a machine operator at Yankee Candle 20+ years. He enjoyed sports, camping and was active with the Holyoke Deaf Club.



In addition to his parents, Sean leaves his fiancé Christine Latulippe; Step-Dad Bob Bates; sister Kelly Monce (Michael); niece Eleanor; nephews Benjamin and Jacob; as well as step-family: 2 brothers Gary Bates (Terri), and Preston Law (Josephine); 2 sisters Cherilyn Wood (David), Shelley Bates; Aunt Sunny Hahn (Jim), and numerous nieces and nephews.



Calling hours will be Friday April 26, 2019 at Czelusniak Funeral Home 173 North St Northampton from 4 to 7 pm. A memorial service will be held Saturday April 27th at 2 pm at the Florence Congregational Church, 130 Pine St. Florence, MA. Burial will be private.



Memorial contributions can be made to The National Association for the Deaf at

