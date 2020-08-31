Sean Dunphy, 27, passed away August 29th at UMass Memorial Hospital in Worcester with his family by his side.



He was the son of Deborah (Struthers) Dunphy Smith and Arthur Dunphy. Sean was born in Northampton on March 6, 1993. He graduated from Northampton High School in 2011 where he played Lacrosse and Football. He worked for his brothers' Landscaping Business, Dunphy Lawn and Landscaping. Sean loved watching sports, especially Notre Dame Football, playing Fantasy football and attending UMass sporting events with his brothers. Sean had a warm heart and loved spending time with his family.



He leaves behind his two brothers, Ryan and Daniel Dunphy, his baby daughter Riley Estelle Dunphy, her Mother Brielle Dejesus, his Grandmothers Mary Dunphy and Linda Struthers, his stepfather Steve Smith, his stepmother Lisa Dunphy and many aunts, uncles and cousins whom he loved very much. He was predeceased by his Grandfathers, Jack Dunphy and Paul Struthers.



Calling hours will be Wednesday September 2, 2020 at Ahearn Funeral Home from 4-7:00 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday September 3, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church at 101 King St. Northampton, Ma. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to Florence Savings Bank c/o Riley Dunphy.



