1/1
Sean R. Dunphy
1993 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sean's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sean Dunphy, 27, passed away August 29th at UMass Memorial Hospital in Worcester with his family by his side.

He was the son of Deborah (Struthers) Dunphy Smith and Arthur Dunphy. Sean was born in Northampton on March 6, 1993. He graduated from Northampton High School in 2011 where he played Lacrosse and Football. He worked for his brothers' Landscaping Business, Dunphy Lawn and Landscaping. Sean loved watching sports, especially Notre Dame Football, playing Fantasy football and attending UMass sporting events with his brothers. Sean had a warm heart and loved spending time with his family.

He leaves behind his two brothers, Ryan and Daniel Dunphy, his baby daughter Riley Estelle Dunphy, her Mother Brielle Dejesus, his Grandmothers Mary Dunphy and Linda Struthers, his stepfather Steve Smith, his stepmother Lisa Dunphy and many aunts, uncles and cousins whom he loved very much. He was predeceased by his Grandfathers, Jack Dunphy and Paul Struthers.

Calling hours will be Wednesday September 2, 2020 at Ahearn Funeral Home from 4-7:00 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday September 3, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church at 101 King St. Northampton, Ma. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to Florence Savings Bank c/o Riley Dunphy.

Ahearn Funeral Home

(413) 587-0044

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Aug. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
2
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Ahearn Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
3
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ahearn Funeral Home
783 Bridge Road
Northampton, MA 01060
(413) 587-0044
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved