Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sharon K. Boyle. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Sharon K. Boyle, beloved wife of Richard R. Boyle passed away Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at the age of 73 at Osceola Regional Medical Center. Born in 1946 in Rutland Vermont, Sharon was the beloved daughter of Ruth and Harold Fletcher. Sharon was a cosmetologist for many years, later changing her career to work as a dietician at Holyoke Hospital where she was a supervisor for numerous years until she retired with her husband. Richard and daughter Dawn Carson of Easthampton survive Sharon. Sharon was extremely dedicated to her family and friends. Her life revolved around her husband, daughter and extended family. Sharon leaves behind numerous in-laws, cousins, nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great grandchildren including Joshua Carson, Samantha Carson, Justin Charbonneau, Cody Carson, Angela DiSanto, Jeremy Boyle, Corey Boyle, Ely Boyle, Tierney Boyle, Joshua Boyle, Adam Boyle, Julia Boyle, Michael Creta, Elizabeth Creta, Matthew Creta, and great grandchildren Ely, Skylar, Camdyn, Joshua Jr. and Ryleigh. She adored all of her children especially her great-grandchildren who will miss her very much. A friend to all and loved by so many, Sharon loved golf, good food, good friends and her family. Sharon valued her many friendships and relationships that she developed in New York, Vermont, Massachusetts and Florida. Sharon's memory will be treasured and she will be missed very much by her husband, daughter, family, friends and her beloved dog Isabelle. In respect for Sharon's wishes there will be no services. A private family and close friend gathering will be arranged at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to or in her name.

Sharon K. Boyle, beloved wife of Richard R. Boyle passed away Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at the age of 73 at Osceola Regional Medical Center. Born in 1946 in Rutland Vermont, Sharon was the beloved daughter of Ruth and Harold Fletcher. Sharon was a cosmetologist for many years, later changing her career to work as a dietician at Holyoke Hospital where she was a supervisor for numerous years until she retired with her husband. Richard and daughter Dawn Carson of Easthampton survive Sharon. Sharon was extremely dedicated to her family and friends. Her life revolved around her husband, daughter and extended family. Sharon leaves behind numerous in-laws, cousins, nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great grandchildren including Joshua Carson, Samantha Carson, Justin Charbonneau, Cody Carson, Angela DiSanto, Jeremy Boyle, Corey Boyle, Ely Boyle, Tierney Boyle, Joshua Boyle, Adam Boyle, Julia Boyle, Michael Creta, Elizabeth Creta, Matthew Creta, and great grandchildren Ely, Skylar, Camdyn, Joshua Jr. and Ryleigh. She adored all of her children especially her great-grandchildren who will miss her very much. A friend to all and loved by so many, Sharon loved golf, good food, good friends and her family. Sharon valued her many friendships and relationships that she developed in New York, Vermont, Massachusetts and Florida. Sharon's memory will be treasured and she will be missed very much by her husband, daughter, family, friends and her beloved dog Isabelle. In respect for Sharon's wishes there will be no services. A private family and close friend gathering will be arranged at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to or in her name. Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Jan. 13, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Daily Hampshire Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.