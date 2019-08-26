Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sharon M. Adams. View Sign Service Information Drozdal Funeral Home 120 Damon Road Northampton , MA 01060 (413)-584-5306 Send Flowers Obituary

Sharon M. (Brzozowski) Adams, 59, passed away unexpectedly, Monday, August 19th, 2019 at her home in Springfield. She was born in Northampton on September 6, 1959 to Joseph J. and Rita H. (Houle) Brzozowski of Hatfield. She grew up in Hatfield with her two brothers, John and Jim, and spent childhood summers working in the tobacco & cucumber fields.



She graduated from Smith Academy and then received an associate degree from Greenfield Community College. She went on to work at UMass Amherst in Human Resources for 11 years. She left to give birth, and was a devoted, loving, and proud stay-at-home mother for 14 years.



Sharon was then employed by the Diocese of Springfield, MA as an Independent Contractor, creating a database for six Diocesan Cemeteries through field research and data entry.



She later moved to working in Merchandising, specializing in Books and Magazines, which paved the way for her to find employment with Lindt Chocolates; a job that brought her, her friends, and family, joy for several years.



You could often find her enjoying the summer weeks at her favorite cottage on Cape Cod with friends and family alike. She will be kept in memory through her phenomenal cooking skills passed down from generations before her, along with the recipes she curated that will be enjoyed for generations to come.



Besides her parents, Sharon is survived by her son; Joshua and his partner Samantha, of S. Hadley, her two brothers; John and his wife Robin, her son Seth, of Athol, and Jim and his wife Diane, of Hatfield, and their two children, Lauren, her partner Tom, and Steven.



Sharon was laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery, in Hatfield, MA at a private family gathering in respect to her wishes.



DROZDAL FUNERAL HOME of Northampton was entrusted with her services.



Donations may be made in Sharon's memory to: The Food Bank of Western Mass, 97 N. Hatfield Rd, Hatfield, MA 01038. For more information, please visit:

