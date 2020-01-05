Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sharon M. Colacarro. View Sign Service Information Boucher-O'Brien Funeral Home 7 Pleasant Street Easthampton , MA 01027 (413)-527-0015 Calling hours 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM Boucher-O'Brien Funeral Home 7 Pleasant Street Easthampton , MA 01027 View Map Prayer Service 12:00 PM Boucher-O'Brien Funeral Home 7 Pleasant Street Easthampton , MA 01027 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Sharon M. Colacarro, 73, died on January 2 after a long illness. Born on November 11, 1946 in Northampton, she was the daughter of Leo and Bernice (Laplante) Lapan. Sharon was a lifelong resident of Easthampton and was a graduate of Easthampton High School. Sharon worked for many years at the former United Elastic and then later Tubed Products. She married the love of her life, Michael Colacarro, in 1968 and they shared 49 years together. Sadly, he died in 2017. Sharon will forever be remembered for her love of her family and being with them as much as she could. She enjoyed bowling and loved taking trips- her favorite was to Graceland. She was also an avid NASCAR fan. She was a communicant of the former Notre Dame Church. She will be dearly missed by her beloved son Anthony and his wife Anne Colacarro of Easthampton. She also leaves behind her brothers Leo and his wife Terry Lapan of Florence, Michael Lapan and his wife Jill Vincent-Lapan of Easthampton, and Gerald Lapan of Lauderdale Lakes, FL. She was predeceased by two brothers, Donald and Harold. Friends and family are invited to meet at the BOUCHER - O'BRIEN FUNERAL HOME, 7 Pleasant St, Easthampton on Saturday, January 11 for calling hours from 10 to 12. A prayer service will be held at 12 noon. Her burial will be private. In lieu of flowers the family has asked that you make a donation to the

