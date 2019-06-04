Shaun Martin McManus, of Northampton, Mass, formerly of Leominster, died peacefully with his family by his side on February 14, 2019 at the Fisher House Hospice in Amherst.



He was born in Fitchburg on January 21, 1954, to Michael and Helen (Hunt) McManus, lived in Leominster and graduated from Leominster High School. Shaun attended Fitchburg State University before moving to Northampton. He worked at the University of Massachusetts, holding several positions within their Information Systems division including as a Service Specialist providing technical support, and resolving system and program access problems for UMass staff before retiring. Shaun loved his family, friends, animals and sports. He was an avid fan of the Patriot's, the Red Sox, and UMass teams. He had a wonderful sense of humor and loved to tell stories of growing up in Leominster with his family, friends, and his beloved English bulldog Watson. His love of gardening benefited family and friends as he delighted in sharing his vegetables and prized roses.



Shaun is survived by his son Aidan, his sisters, Sandy Sullivan, Sue Merrick, Mary McManus, sister-in-law Dianne Champion, his brothers-in-law Michael Sullivan and Ted Merrick, his aunts Catherine McManus and Emily Hunt McCool and many nieces, nephews and cousins both here and Canada, England and Ireland. He was predeceased by his parents and his brothers Keith and Greig.



A funeral Mass in celebration and thanksgiving for his life will be held at St. Leo's Church, 108 Main St., Leominster, Ma., on Thursday, June 6 at 11:00 AM followed by interment at St. Leo's Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, please consider remembering Shaun with a donation to the Northampton Survival Center or with a kind word or deed for someone who needs you.



Ahearn Funeral Home



(413)587-0044

