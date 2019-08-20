Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shawn E. Ryan. View Sign Service Information Mitchell Funeral Home 15 Park Street Easthampton , MA 01027 (413)-527-0872 Send Flowers Obituary

On Saturday, August 17, 2019, Shawn E. Ryan, loving husband and father of two children, passed away at the age of 58 after a short battle with cancer.



Shawn was born on September 5, 1960 in Lawrence, MA to Edward and Anne (Tetler) Ryan and raised in North Andover, MA. He received his bachelor's degree in business management from Westfield State University in 2000 and worked for Mestek Incorporated for 25 years in the production office. Shawn loved life and his family. His wife Donna (Calkins) Ryan and children Patrick and Anne were the light of his life.



Shawn was known throughout Easthampton and North Andover communities whether it be from his time volunteering with the Knights of Columbus and other church events or from being involved with both of his children's schools' sports. Shawn was an avid reader and known for his love of history. He was adored for his quick wit, personable spirit, and infectious smile. Anyone who was fortunate enough to know him, knew how genuine his soul was.



Shawn is preceded in death by his father Edward and his two brothers, Robert and Richard. He is survived by his mother Anne, wife Donna, his two children, Patrick and Anne, his twin brother David, brothers Thomas and wife Lisa, James, Michael and his wife Karri, his sister Mary and husband James, and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 24th, 2019 at Our Lady of the Valley Church on Adams Street at 11:30 A.M. followed by a Celebration of Life at The American Legion Post 224 on Pleasant Street in Easthampton from 1 P.M. to 5 P.M. All donations can be made to Our Lady of the Valley church. www,mitchellcofuneralhome.com

On Saturday, August 17, 2019, Shawn E. Ryan, loving husband and father of two children, passed away at the age of 58 after a short battle with cancer.Shawn was born on September 5, 1960 in Lawrence, MA to Edward and Anne (Tetler) Ryan and raised in North Andover, MA. He received his bachelor's degree in business management from Westfield State University in 2000 and worked for Mestek Incorporated for 25 years in the production office. Shawn loved life and his family. His wife Donna (Calkins) Ryan and children Patrick and Anne were the light of his life.Shawn was known throughout Easthampton and North Andover communities whether it be from his time volunteering with the Knights of Columbus and other church events or from being involved with both of his children's schools' sports. Shawn was an avid reader and known for his love of history. He was adored for his quick wit, personable spirit, and infectious smile. Anyone who was fortunate enough to know him, knew how genuine his soul was.Shawn is preceded in death by his father Edward and his two brothers, Robert and Richard. He is survived by his mother Anne, wife Donna, his two children, Patrick and Anne, his twin brother David, brothers Thomas and wife Lisa, James, Michael and his wife Karri, his sister Mary and husband James, and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 24th, 2019 at Our Lady of the Valley Church on Adams Street at 11:30 A.M. followed by a Celebration of Life at The American Legion Post 224 on Pleasant Street in Easthampton from 1 P.M. to 5 P.M. All donations can be made to Our Lady of the Valley church. www,mitchellcofuneralhome.com Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Aug. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Daily Hampshire Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close