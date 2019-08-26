Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sheila Margaret Kelly. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Dr. Sheila Margaret Kelly, formerly of Greenfield, Massachusetts, died in Nova Scotia, Canada on August 19, 2019.



Sheila was born in 1931 in North Battleford, Saskatchewan, Canada. Her parents were from Scotland and the Isle of Man. As a young woman, she traveled alone to "The States" to pursue her goal of becoming a clinical child psychologist. She settled in Massachusetts, where she raised three daughters and completed doctoral studies at the University of Massachusetts, Amherst.



She loved her work, and was known for her dedication to the well-being of children and her understanding of challenges faced by parents and teachers. In addition to private practice, she consulted at schools and clinics around western Massachusetts, including Smith College Campus School, The Common School, and Children's Aid and Family Services. She also co-authored numerous picture books dealing with issues in children's lives.



Sheila was a lifelong learner in every sense, feeding her eager mind with readings on subjects ranging from world religions to Victorian fiction to the environment. Learning was, for her, one of life's greatest joys. She also found joy in her beautiful grandchildren, nature and fresh air, poetry and classical music, thoughtful conversations, and friendships sustained over many years.



She is survived by her daughters, Mimi Hellman, Kate Potvin, and Sara Haynes, as well as four grandchildren.



A private burial will take place in Saskatchewan.Memorial donations may be made to , Oxfam, or Greenpeace.



"The energy of the mind is the essence of life." - Aristotle

Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Aug. 26, 2019

