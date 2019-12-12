Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sheron Louise Atchinson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Sheron Louise (Greene) Atchinson



January 24, 1953 ~ November 27, 2019 (age 66)



Sheron Atchinson was born on January 24, 1953 in Northampton, Massachusetts. She transitioned to eternity on November 27, 2019 in Garland, Texas at the age of 66. Sheron Atchinson was a 1970 graduate of Saint Michael's High School in Northampton, Ma. After serving her country in the U.S. Navy, she returned home to start a family. Before retiring after many years of service in the banking industry, she was employed at the Westfield Bank in West Springfield, Ma. Sheron relocated to Garland, Texas to be closer to her daughter. Sheron was predeceased by her parents, Dora E. (Noel), and Lorenzo M. Greene of Florence Ma., and by two sisters Elaine and Linda Rackham of Ogden, Utah, and her loving husband Gary Atchinson of West Springfield, Ma.



Sheron leaves behind a loving daughter Carly Lovrien of Garland, Texas. She also leaves two sisters, Barbara Sarrazin of Greenfield, and Martha Douville of Florence, and a brother, Wilfrid Greene of Florence, Ma. Services are being provided by Chamberland Funerals and Cremations of Garland, Texas.





Sheron Louise (Greene) AtchinsonJanuary 24, 1953 ~ November 27, 2019 (age 66)Sheron Atchinson was born on January 24, 1953 in Northampton, Massachusetts. She transitioned to eternity on November 27, 2019 in Garland, Texas at the age of 66. Sheron Atchinson was a 1970 graduate of Saint Michael's High School in Northampton, Ma. After serving her country in the U.S. Navy, she returned home to start a family. Before retiring after many years of service in the banking industry, she was employed at the Westfield Bank in West Springfield, Ma. Sheron relocated to Garland, Texas to be closer to her daughter. Sheron was predeceased by her parents, Dora E. (Noel), and Lorenzo M. Greene of Florence Ma., and by two sisters Elaine and Linda Rackham of Ogden, Utah, and her loving husband Gary Atchinson of West Springfield, Ma.Sheron leaves behind a loving daughter Carly Lovrien of Garland, Texas. She also leaves two sisters, Barbara Sarrazin of Greenfield, and Martha Douville of Florence, and a brother, Wilfrid Greene of Florence, Ma. Services are being provided by Chamberland Funerals and Cremations of Garland, Texas. Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Dec. 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Daily Hampshire Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close