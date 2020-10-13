Sherry Lynn Perrier, of Northampton, passed away peacefully on October 9th at Mount St. Vincent's Nursing Facility in Holyoke. She had been fighting cancer for many years before losing her battle. She was 52.



Sherry lived her life in Northampton where she graduated from Northampton High School. She worked on the farm where she lived. She loved the outdoors and any thing to do with nature. Her cat Lily was her joy.



Sherry leaves behind her son Kody Perrier of Easthampton, her brother John Mazeski, Jr. and several nieces and nephews. She is preceded by her mother Ann "Nancy" Mazeski, her father John Mazeski, Sr. and her partner for many years, Roger Riel.



There will be not services at this time. Donations can be made in Sherry's name to Dakin Animal Clinic in Leverett, MA, for her love of all animals. CZELUSNIAK FUNERAL HOME is assisting the family.



