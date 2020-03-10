Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sheryl Hall. View Sign Service Information Ahearn Funeral Home 783 Bridge Road Northampton , MA 01060 (413)-587-0044 Celebration of Life 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM Garden House at Look Park Send Flowers Obituary

Just before sunrise on March 6, 2020, Sheryl J. Hall, 59, died peacefully in her home with her loved ones around her. She was diagnosed with a very rare, rapidly progressive neurological disease just 4 weeks previously. Her life began in Saugus, Massachusetts, on November 1, 1960, and she attended schools in Reading, Massachusetts, where she excelled in both academics and athletics. She brought those gifts to Hofstra University, where she is a member of their Athletic Hall of Fame and was recognized as a Hofstra Sports Legend. A 2-sport collegiate athlete, Sheryl excelled on the court and field. Later, she continued to love watching and analyzing sports - especially women's college basketball. Her love of competition was joyful and contagious, and all the more prominent if it involved a young person she knew. This love of competition, sports, and challenge, led Sheryl to a lifetime of teaching.



After teaching physical education and health in New York City, she received her graduate degree from Antioch University in New Hampshire, in education and administration. She worked in the corporate world for a number of years traveling around the country, training managers in food safety and customer service for both Taco Bell and Friendly's, before getting back into her true passion, teaching children, in the Springfield Public Schools in 2001. Sheryl was always developing the next project to help her students learn. From fundraising and building a climbing wall, to becoming a master cycling teacher, field day whiz, and known best by her students as "GYM"!!! Sheryl was the kind of teacher we were lucky to have once in a lifetime. She was named Elementary Teacher of the Year, was President for two 3-year terms of her state organization, MAHPERD, and garnered the love and respect of her colleagues, students, and many friends. She led by being the best example: positive, helpful, and always working to improve.



Sheryl loved puzzles, games, sports, and all outdoor adventures. She was always up for a walk in the woods, a paddle in the kayak, skiing in the mountains. She was most known for her love of ice cream and felt it was never a bad time to indulge. She was humble and exceptional in all that she did, generous to friends and strangers alike, and loved her various furry friends deeply.



Sheryl's tremendous beacon of light shines on in the love of her life Chris Normandin, her sons Jon and Tim Manter (Ashley), "daughter" Samantha (Eric), her grandchildren Maia and Duncan, her mother Lucy, sister Lauren (Shellee), brothers Keith (Diane), Wayne (Lisa), Matthew (David), sisters-in-law Beth (Paul), Sue (Steve), brothers-in-law Neal (Cindy), Roy (Debbie), nieces and nephews Zoe, Zane, Kerry, Amanda, Dan, Ryan, Robbie, Jason, Kelly, Jacqui, and Melissa, and numerous great nieces and nephews who she loved dearly. Sheryl had many beloved friends and colleagues, too abundant to name, who she cherished and who were so present during this last difficult month.



Please join us to celebrate her life on Saturday, April 25, from 2-5 PM at the Garden House at Look Park. Please consider a donation to

