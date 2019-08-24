Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shirley A. Strycharz. View Sign Service Information Wrisley Funeral Home 90 Sugarloaf Street South Deerfield , MA 01373 (413)-665-4046 Send Flowers Obituary





Shirley was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She and her husband Richard were together for 55 years and married for 49 years. They were high school sweethearts from different towns. Shirley loved to travel to different places, especially Cape Cod.



She loved spending time with her husband. They exchanged love for each other on a recent trip to Las Vegas. Shirley was a great support for her husband and loved their business, Walter's Propane. She was always there with care and understanding through busy times and slow times.



Shirley's favorite time of the year was summer. She liked the long days it offered. Shirley's favorite flower was the springtime Lady Slipper. Her son Richard took a liking to Lady Slippers and would always tell his mother when they were coming up and where they may be, taking Shirley with him at least once.



She was an animal lover, especially Chihuahuas. Having Chihuahuas since the 1970's, she adored them, they were her furry best friends. In the 70's, her first Chihuahua was Eric, followed by Brandy. After that, she had one named Rainbow (Bo). The last three were Ava, Erica and Candy, which she left behind. She also adored her son's dogs, Rocky and Rugby.



Richard and Shirley had one son, Richard Jr. and she was always there for him through school and his adult life. She had one granddaughter, Rachael Strycharz who she absolutely loved and adored.



Funeral services will be Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at 11:00 am in the Wrisley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Randolph Calvo officiating. Burial to follow in Holy Name of Jesus Cemetery with committal prayers offered by Father Robert Koerber. A calling hour will be Tuesday at 9:30 am until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Dakin Animal Shelter.



