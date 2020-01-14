Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for SHIRLEY BLINN. View Sign Service Information Czelusniak Funeral Home 173 North Street Northampton , MA 01060 (413)-584-3585 Send Flowers Obituary

Shirley Blinn, 89, died on January 12, 2020 at Linda Manor Extended Care Facility.



Shirley was born in Northampton on August 9, 1930 to the late Wilbur and Anna (Clayton) Waite. She worked as a clerk at Pleasant Pharmacy and retired from Bradlee's Department Store after 25 years. Shirley was a devoted wife to her husband Richard and a loving mother to their three children. She loved basketball, was an avid knitter, and enjoyed vacationing on the beach in Rhode Island.



Shirley is survived by her husband Richard Blinn, daughter Deborah Szpila, daughter Diane Redmond and her husband Bill, grandchildren Scott and Marc Szpila and Deryk Baker, and great-grandchild Ean Redmond. She also leaves her brother Gordon Waite. In addition to her parents, Shirley was preceded in death by her daughter Donna Baker, grandson Joshua Redmond, her brothers Wilbur, Kenneth and Paul Waite and her son-in-law Steven Szpila.



Services for Shirley are private and will be held at the convenience of the family. CZELUSNIAK FUNERAL HOME has been entrusted with arrangements.

