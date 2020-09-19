On Wednesday September 17th Shirley Elizabeth (Bilger) Guzik 90, passed away. She was born on October 7, 1929, in Northampton, MA. She was the daughter of the late Alfred A Bilger and Alice (Spencer) Bilger. Shirley was raised in Shelburne, MA then later moved to Greenfield. Shirley graduated from Greenfield High School in 1947. She married her late husband John Guzik on September 17, 1949, they had almost 45 years together before John passed away in August of 1994. She worked for several years as a waitress at the Edna William's Log Cabin, then later as a nursing assistant at the State Hospital in Northampton and Brookwood Court Nursing Home in Holyoke, where she received several awards for the care she gave the residents.



Shirley enjoyed gardening, backyard birds, baseball and her pets. Her pets included a Beagle named Tippy and three Shetland sheep dogs. Tanya I; Tanya II, and last but not least, Allie. She also had many birds throughout her life. She will always be fondly remembered for her one-of-a-kind gift wrapping. You would always be surprised with whatever you opened. A simple card disguised in a saltine box with heaps of tissue paper and blocks of wood, just to throw you off if you shook the gift. Shirley loved being a mother and a nana most. Her heart was full of joy and a sense of accomplishment when she saw the wonderful human beings her children became. The importance of an unbreakable family bond was a value she instilled in all of us. Love, trust, acceptance, and tolerance were the key aspects. Her creativity was endless when it came to keeping her grandchildren occupied; countless games of go-fish, pretend games of 'bank' and 'restaurant'. Her imagination and love knew no limits. She will always be our perfect angel.



Shirley is survived by three of her four children, John Guzik Jr. of Easthampton, Laura Lamothe and her husband Robert of Easthampton, David Guzik of Greenfield, and her daughter in law Marilyn Guzik of Huntington. Five grandchildren Jeffrey Lamothe and his wife Jennifer of Port St. Lucie, FL, Leighanne Guzik Pinro and her husband Jowy of Springfield. Sondra Guzik, and her partner Jeff Foskett of Holyoke, Monica Guzik of Huntington and John Guzik of Parsons, WV. She also leaves two great grandchildren, Kyle and Ryan Lamothe, an adopted great granddaughter Savanah Blair and a step great grandson Jowy Pinero. She is also survived by her sister Doris Kinder of Shelburne Falls, MA and several nieces and nephews.



She is predeceased by her husband John Anthony Guzik Sr and her beloved son Glenn A. Guzik recently on June 13, 2020, her brother William Bilger, and her sister Louise Hohengasser.



The Calling Hours are Thursday September 24th from 10-11am at Our Lady of the Valley Church, 33 Adams Street, Easthampton, MA. The funeral mass will follow at 11am with the burial at Brookside Cemetery. PLEASE NOTE: DUE TO COVID RESTRICTION MASK MUST BE WORN AND SOCIAL DISTANCING MUST BE PRACTICED. In lieu of flowers a donation can be made to an animal shelter of your choice.



The GRAHAM FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 18 Adams Street in Easthampton has honorably and proudly been entrusted with providing for Shirley's care and services.



