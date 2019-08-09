Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shirley Lauder Mosakeiwicz. View Sign Service Information Douglass Funeral Home 87 North Pleasant Street Amherst , MA 01002 (413)-253-3407 Send Flowers Obituary

Shirley Lauder Mosakeiwicz née Thayer passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, August 7 after a brief illness. For all her 91 years she was beloved by family and friends. She had a giving heart, loved her family above all and was devoted to those she loved.



Born in Amherst in 1928 when there was still a "lying in" hospital, Shirley was the only daughter of Grace and Herman Thayer of Amherst and only sister of Don Thayer of Amherst and Howard Thayer (who passed away in 2017). A graduate of Amherst High School, Shirley also attended a business program in Northampton. Shirley lived her whole life in Amherst and was very involved both publicly and privately in making Amherst a great place to live. She worked for the town of Amherst as Treasurer/Tax collector until she retired in February, 1989. She was well respected during her 38 years of service the last 12 years as Treasurer/Tax Collector. She had the ability to keep cool under pressure. Part of her charm was to meet with people personally and be sensitive to their feelings. She said, "When you're in somebody's pocketbook, it's not always pleasant. You have to have the ability to make them try and understand."



Upon her retirement, she worked in many different roles for her church family, South Congregational of South Amherst and leaves many friends behind there. She also worked every election from open to close at the polls for the League of Women Voters and was a longtime member of South Amherst community club called The Thursday Club. Her volunteering didn't stop there. For many years she volunteered at the Amherst police department and at the South Amherst branch of the public library.



Her five nieces and nephews and nine grandnieces and grandnephews loved her dearly. She enjoyed spending summers with her family at her camp on Lake Wyola and spent many winters with her husband Chick Mosakeiwicz, the love of her life, in Florida. She was a loving and caring aunt and great aunt to Donna Waskiewicz and husband Bob (Wendy, Monica and fiancé Tyler, Lacey), David Thayer and wife Carol (Emily and Kelly), Doug Thayer and wife Lauren (Regan, Samantha), Lori Thayer, Leann Thayer (Zachary and Jacob). She will be sorely missed.



Hours of visitation will be Sunday August 11, 1-3 PM at Douglass Funeral Service in Amherst. Funeral service will begin at 10 AM at South Congregational Church in South Amherst, on Monday August 12, with burial to follow at South Amherst Cemetery.



Donations can be made in her honor to Cooley Dickinson Hospice program or to South Congregational Church.



