Shirley McGrath

Shirley (Hathaway) McGrath, 91, a 42 year resident of Westford, passed away on Tuesday, April 14, 2020. She was the beloved wife of William E. McGrath, Jr., with whom she shared 68 years of marriage. Born in Westfield, Massachusetts on March 23, 1929, she was a daughter of the late Walter Leroy and Eldora Belle (Wait) Hathaway. After graduating valedictorian from Williamsburg High School, Shirley went on to receive a Bachelor's Degree in English from the University of Massachusetts in Amherst where she met Bill in a creative writing class. Later she earned a Master's Degree in Library Science from the University of Minnesota. She worked many years as a reference librarian in South Dakota, Louisiana and most recently at Memorial Hall Library in Andover, Massachusetts. She was an able administrator. Her staff called her "Mother Superior".



In addition to her husband Bill, Shirley leaves a daughter Lorna (aka Lonny) Zorko of New Hampshire; a son Dana McGrath and his partner Joan Seeba of New Jersey; a daughter-in-law, Emily McGrath of Washington, wife of Shirley and Bill's late son Douglas McGrath; a brother Raymond Hathaway and his wife Gail of Massachusetts; a sister, Elizabeth Maggs of New York; grandchildren Manny McGrath and Michael McGrath [Ann] of Washington; Daniel [Jen] Zorko of New Hampshire; Melanie Zorko of Wyoming; and great grandchildren Kylie, Sydnee and Evan.



Donations in Shirley's name may be made to: JV Fletcher Library, 50 Main St., Westford, MA 01886 or Westford Historical Society, P.O. Box 411, Westford, MA 01886.



