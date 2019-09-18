Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shirley Theresa Cranston. View Sign Service Information Graham Funeral Home 18 Adams Street Easthampton , MA 01027 (413)-527-5321 Send Flowers Obituary

Shirley Theresa (Delisle) Cranston, age 84, passed away peacefully on September 16, 2019. She was born December 21, 1934 in Northampton, MA. She was predeceased by her parents, Richard Delisle and Delia (Barnaby) Heath and her younger brother Ernest Delisle. Shirley was raised in Northampton, MA and Easthampton, MA and attended local schools. In 1950 she married Henry Bovat and had two daughters, Debra McDonald of Agawam, MA and Susan Ryan of Lenox, MA. In 1957 Shirley married Gordon Cranston of Williamsburg, MA to whom she recently celebrated their 62nd year anniversary. They settled in Williamsburg and made a beautiful home for three additional children. Daughter, Bonnie Callahan of Coral Springs, FL, and two sons, Gordon, Jr. of late, and Richard Cranston of Agawam, MA. In addition, she had eleven grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren.



Shirley was a remarkable woman of unlimited creativity and talents. Organ playing was amongst her many hobbies that included crocheting, floral arranging, and painting. While raising an active family, she graduated from LaBaron Hairdressing Academy in Springfield, MA and opened Classic Coiffeurs in her Williamsburg home. Shirley later taught cosmetology at LaBaron Hairdressing Academy, Roger L. Putnam Vocational High School, and Franklin County Technical High School and retired in 1993. Shirley was known for her hospitality and generous support of the Williamsburg Congregational Church. She participated in numerous craft fairs, church suppers, and fundraisers. She found great pleasure in singing her favorite hymns as a member of the church choir.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to , in memory of Shirley Theresa Cranston, 309 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452. A "Celebration of Life" will be scheduled in the future at the convenience of the family. The GRAHAM FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 18 Adams Street in Easthampton has been honorably and proudly been entrusted with providing for Shirley's care and services. For online condolences please visit ,

