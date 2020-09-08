Shirley Walker Brodigan died on August 31, 2020 in her home in Amherst, Massachusetts. Shirley was born on April 11,1929, to Nelle Simpson and Lynne Walker in Flint, Michigan. She grew up in Flint, MI and attended Kingswood School and Smith College. As an adult, she lived in West Hartford, CT; Port Huron, MI; and Amherst, MA.
She raised her three children, Bruce, Chris, and Amy, in West Hartford. Above all, Shirley valued education and community involvement. In Hartford, she was active with Center City Churches, Hartford College for Women, Smith College alumnae group, Housing Now, and Christ Church Cathedral. In Port Huron, she worked at an independent bookstore, passing on her deep love of books to many. Shirley moved to Amherst in 1997. In Amherst, she volunteered with Reader to Reader, participated in several bridge and reading groups, and was an active member of Learning in Retirement and Grace Episcopal Church; she loved movies, the opera, reading, and spending time with her family.
Shirley was an amazing mother and grandmother; to her children and grandchildren, she passed on her love of learning, her commitment to her community, and the fun of playing games. Every holiday and dinner included a combination of charades, word games, and cards. She loved curling up on the couch on Sundays with the NY Times, followed by dinner with her family who would have to guess (never successfully) the answers to NPR's Sunday puzzle. With all of us, she wanted to know what we cared about, what we were doing, and what we were reading.
Shirley is survived her daughter Amy Brodigan, Amy's partner, Liz Welsh, and four grandchildren: Caela, Liam Welsh Brodigan, Jamie Weinstein-Delahunt, and Jacob Weinstein-Delahunt.
She was predeceased by her sons, Chris and Bruce.
The family would welcome contributions in Shirley's name to Reader to Reader at: readertoreader.org
or the Cadigan Center 38 Woodside Ave, Amherst, MA 01002.