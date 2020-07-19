1/1
Sonya Evelyn Funk
Sonya Funk 75 of Westhampton, Massachusetts died on 16 July 2020 at Home. Sonya was born in Mayo Memorial Hospital in Dover Foxcroft Maine. She was daughter of Alice M. Burns Vainio, Step Dad Joe Vainio, Father Sherwood L. Andrews.

She was raised in Dover Foxcroft, Maine and was educated in their public schools and graduated from Foxcroft Academy. Sonya furthered her education and attended nursing school and received her certification as a Licensed Practical Nurse. Upon moving to their Westhampton home in 2012 , her and her husband Craig became communicants of Our Lady of the Valley Parish in Easthampton.

Sonya is survived by her husband of thirty three years Craig Funk, Sister Charlotte Mayhew and Husband Steve of Plattsburgh New York, four children, Penny Perry of Boise Idaho, Tony Perry of Bremerton Washington, Leo John Perry of Bremerton Washington, and Michelle Harrison of Papillion Nebraska. Cousins Holly Hetu and husband Ed of Holyoke, Scott Hetu and wife Renee of Holyoke , Joe La Rachelle and wife Sandy of Florida. Eleven Grandchildren, Keith, Stuart, Nicole, Ashley, Tony Jr., Tyler, Mathew, Krystal, Caitlyn, Ryan, Luke, and 5 great grandchildren.

Sonya was known as the cool aid mom and boo boo healer to all the children in the neighborhood when her children were younger. She donated to every charity that she could and was known for her giving heart. Sonya later became a Nurse and took care of special needs and gifted adults and children for fourteen years. She also had a patent for a swing arm chair to make it easier for the disabled to get from their wheel chair to their chair. When she finally moved to Massachusetts she loved to feed every animal that came into the yard but especially the bears. She had names for every bear and would hand feed them cookies and snacks. She loved being outside working in her yard and flower beds until she became ill.

Sonya was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother and is loved now and forever. She will be missed dearly by her family and friends. Sonya was a very happy and generous person to all and the world was a better place because of her. And now heaven will have another Angel to watch over us.

Funeral Services for Sonya will be held on Friday July 24, 2020 at 10am with a Liturgy of Christian Burial at Our Lady of the Valley Parish, 33 Adams Street in Easthampton, followed by burial at Westhampton Center Cemetery, there she will be laid to rest along side her brother Bill Andrews. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, please consider making donations in her memory to the : Wounded Warrior Project, 7020 A.C. Skinner Parkway, Suite 100, Jacksonville, Florida 32256.

The GRAHAM FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 18 Adams Street, Easthampton has honorably and proudly been entrusted with providing for Sonya's care and services. Please visit, rwgrahamfuneralhome.com for online condolences and service information.

Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Jul. 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Graham Funeral Home
18 Adams Street
Easthampton, MA 01027
(413) 527-5321
