Service Information Wrisley Funeral Home 90 Sugarloaf Street South Deerfield , MA 01373 (413)-665-4046

South Deerfield - Stacia Amelia (Fil) Rotkiewicz, 88, of 107 Whately Road, passed away peacefully Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at Buckley HealthCare Center, Greenfield, MA. Born in Hadley, Massachusetts, May 7, 1931, she was the daughter of George and Regina (Sliz) Fil. Stacia was a 1949 graduate of Hopkins Academy, Hadley, MA. On April 22, 1951, she was blessed in marriage to her love, Stanley Edward Rotkiewicz, at the Holy Rosary Church in Hadley by the late Monsignor John Wieloch. For all of their 65 years of marriage, they resided at the house and farm where Stanley was born. Stacia was predeceased by Stanley, the love of her life, on February 17, 2017. Stacia and Stanley met at a dance in Holyoke, MA where Stanley looked down from the balcony and noticed her. He then went down to the dance floor to ask her for a dance and at the end of the night, he offered her a ride home. She inquired of a mutual friend "Can I trust him?" For the rest of their lives, he treated her like a queen, and they truly did everything together. Stacia's passion in life, besides family fun, was Polka dancing, both near and far and often, twice a week. Stacia was especially fond of the Eddie Forman Orchestra. In addition, Stacia and Stanley traveled extensively to locations including Hawaii, the Grand Canyon, Las Vegas, the Bahamas and Florida. Later in life, Stacia traveled to Florida and Poland with her dear friend, the late Peg (Nartowicz) Konieczny. Stacia especially enjoyed family picnics at the end of a long day of haying on the farm. One of her fondest memories was when her young grandchildren covered the entire driveway with sidewalk chalk artwork drawings. She cherished celebrating the Christmas Eve (Wigilia) dinner and Easter brunch surrounded by her entire family. Stacia worked at the Pro Brush Company in Florence and Greenfield Tap and Die in the inspection department. After her four children had grown, she worked part-time at Frontier Package Store, Hebert's Bakery, and the Spuds and Buds Flower Shop. She was a member of the Holy Family Roman Catholic Church, South Deerfield, MA. For over fifty-years, she was a member of the St. Anne's Sodality, Our Lady of Perpetual Help, the Rosary Society and the St. Cecelia Choir. Stacia was matriarch of our family and friend's Pierogi Palooza, teaching her children, grandchildren and their friends how to make her delicious pierogis. Stacia is survived by her four children, Diane (Gerard) Martin, James Rotkiewicz of South Deerfield, Stanley Jr. (Katherine) Rotkiewicz of Natick, Cynthia (Roger) Abraham of East Hampton, CT, ten grandchildren, Daniel, Christopher and Sean Martin, Sarah LeBlanc, Sheila Rotkiewicz, Caitlin Mitchell, Jason and Elise Rotkiewicz, Hollin and Nathan Abraham, and four great grandchildren, Annastacia and Thomas Le Blanc, Scarlet Martin, and Fia Mitchell. In addition, she leaves her brother Stanley Fil, sister Amelia Matuszko, Hadley, MA, and sister Helen Czelusniak, Holyoke, MA, along with so many nieces and nephews. Besides Stanley, she was predeceased by her sister Jennie, brothers Joseph, Chester and John Fil. Stacia's life will be celebrated at a later date. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Wrisley Funeral Home, South Deerfield, MA. Special thank you to Buckley HealthCare Center staff of professionals who became mom's loves. The joy and comfort that the staff provided has a special place in the hearts of our entire family. In memory of Stacia's life well lived, contributions can be made to Holy Family Roman Catholic Church, South Deerfield, MA, Renovation Fund.



Expressions of sympathy are available at:

