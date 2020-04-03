Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stanislaw Bojko. View Sign Service Information Mitchell Funeral Home 15 Park Street Easthampton , MA 01027 (413)-527-0872 Send Flowers Obituary

Stanislaw (Stas) Bojko, 95, passed away peacefully at the Jewish Nursing Home on April 1, 2020. Stas was born in Poland on January 30, 1925 and came to the United States in 1956. He later met his wife, Stella (Wnenta), and they were married in 1958 and celebrated 48 years of marriage. They resided in Easthampton most of their lives. Stas worked and later retired from the former Stanley Home Products of Easthampton. He was a devout Catholic and member of the former Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish, where he was an Adult Altar Server for many years. Stas enjoyed spending time and holidays with his family and family. Stas was predeceased by his beloved wife, Stella, who passed in 2006. He is survived by his loving niece Joanille Kmiecik and her husband Ted, and his loving nephew Peter Novotney and his wife Deb and their daughters, Lily and Brexley. All services are private. The Mitchell Funeral Home, 15 Park Street, Easthampton, MA 010127 has been entrusted with the arrangements. Donations may be made in Stanislaw's name to the .

