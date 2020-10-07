1/1
Stanley A. Pietraszkiewicz
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Stanley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Stanley A. Pietraszkiewicz, 75, of Easthampton passed away Monday Oct. 5, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Stanley was born in Northampton, Jan. 25, 1945, the son of the late Marion and Jennie (Olczak) Pietraszkiewicz. He was educated in Easthampton Schools and attended Easthampton High School. He was employed at the Tsubaki Chain in Holyoke for 12 years, previously he was employed at Rexam Graphics in South Hadley for 15 years. Stan was a communicant of the Our Lady of the Valley Parish in Easthampton. An avid Deer Hunter and was an artist when it came to leather. He would hand make and sew all sorts of belts, wallets, handbags, gun straps, holsters and cases. He was an antique car show fan for many years. When it came to sports he was an avid fan of the Red Sox and Patriots but nothing compared to watching his grandkids. He was their #1 fan. He leaves his beloved wife 44 years Therese J.H.M (Theriault) Pietraszkiewicz, his loving children Stanley A. Pietraszkiewicz Jr. and his wife Melissa, Tammy M. Frenier and her husband Bryan, Jennifer L. Beal and her husband Seth, 5 cherished grandchildren Shelby, Brody, Chase, Corbyn and Kaydence, his caring brothers Robert and Richard Pietraszkiewicz. Stan was predeceased by his adored daughter Karen, his brother Marion Pietraszkiewicz and his sister Dot Pietraszkiewicz. Funeral services and burial will be held at the convenience of his family and the O'Brien Funeral Home has been entrusted with all arrangements. Memorial gifts can be made to the Cooley Dickinson Hospice and VNA 168 Industrial Dr. Northampton, Ma 01060

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
O'Brien Funeral Home
17 Clark Street
Easthampton, MA 01027
(413) 527-0222
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved