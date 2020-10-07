Stanley A. Pietraszkiewicz, 75, of Easthampton passed away Monday Oct. 5, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Stanley was born in Northampton, Jan. 25, 1945, the son of the late Marion and Jennie (Olczak) Pietraszkiewicz. He was educated in Easthampton Schools and attended Easthampton High School. He was employed at the Tsubaki Chain in Holyoke for 12 years, previously he was employed at Rexam Graphics in South Hadley for 15 years. Stan was a communicant of the Our Lady of the Valley Parish in Easthampton. An avid Deer Hunter and was an artist when it came to leather. He would hand make and sew all sorts of belts, wallets, handbags, gun straps, holsters and cases. He was an antique car show fan for many years. When it came to sports he was an avid fan of the Red Sox and Patriots but nothing compared to watching his grandkids. He was their #1 fan. He leaves his beloved wife 44 years Therese J.H.M (Theriault) Pietraszkiewicz, his loving children Stanley A. Pietraszkiewicz Jr. and his wife Melissa, Tammy M. Frenier and her husband Bryan, Jennifer L. Beal and her husband Seth, 5 cherished grandchildren Shelby, Brody, Chase, Corbyn and Kaydence, his caring brothers Robert and Richard Pietraszkiewicz. Stan was predeceased by his adored daughter Karen, his brother Marion Pietraszkiewicz and his sister Dot Pietraszkiewicz. Funeral services and burial will be held at the convenience of his family and the O'Brien Funeral Home has been entrusted with all arrangements. Memorial gifts can be made to the Cooley Dickinson Hospice and VNA 168 Industrial Dr. Northampton, Ma 01060



