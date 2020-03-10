Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stanley Edward Szawlowski. View Sign Service Information Czelusniak Funeral Home 173 North Street Northampton , MA 01060 (413)-584-3585 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Czelusniak Funeral Home 173 North Street Northampton , MA 01060 View Map Service 10:00 AM Czelusniak Funeral Home 173 North Street Northampton , MA 01060 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Stanley Edward Szawlowski, 78, of Main St in Hatfield, passed away March 4, 2020 at Cooley Dickinson Hospital in the company of loved ones and his sons by his side. He was born in Northampton on August 13, 1941 the son of the late Chester and Agnes (Baj) Szawlowski. He graduated from Northampton High School and worked his whole life on the family potato farm founded by his grandparents John R. and Julia Szawlowski. Stanley worked in the fields when he was younger and in his middle age, he would drive a truck, delivering the potatoes at night and working in the fields and warehouse during the day. In the spring Stanley worked preparing the potato seed for planting, ever vigilant to ensure only the best quality seed was planted so that the best quality potatoes would be produced. In Stanley's later years he worked in the warehouse, overseeing employees in the packaging department, and always tending to the quality of the potatoes that went to customers. Stanley would always take pride in how hard he worked, he was a leader by his example and would seek out the hardest jobs to do himself. Stanley loved spending time at his farm and was beloved by the employees. There is no place he would rather be than watching the potatoes move about the farm.



Stanley married Mary Ellen Hanley in 1980 and together raised their sons Stanley and Joseph. Stanley was predeceased by Mary Ellen and for the last 16 years he has missed her dearly and is now reunited with her.



Stanley leaves his son Stanley S. Szawlowski and his wife Gloria, his son Joseph Szawlowski his wife Kara and their daughter Sophie MaryEllen Szawlowski.



Stanley was an honest and generous man. He would always help those less fortunate. Stanley preferred to stay close to home and when he wasn't working, he enjoyed going for long slow rides around the dirt roads of his farm fields and going to local farming areas to admire the fields. Going to flea markets and tag sales to find a deal on tools for the farm was how he liked to spend his Sunday mornings. Stanley enjoyed spending time in the company of his many friends. Stanley was a well-known native of Northampton and in the valley wherever Stanley was he seemed to find someone who knew and liked him.



Stanley was an animal lover and would often talk about his childhood dogs and loved spending time with his son Joseph's dog Tiffany and his son Stanley's dogs Champ and Shadow.



Stanley loved to make children smile and his granddaughter Sophie gave him much joy in his last years. Stanley would have a smile from ear to ear whenever Sophie was with him. Stanley could not get enough of watching Sophie grow, play, crawl, walk, run, her laugh, her smile, her blonde hair and her blue eyes,



Calling Hours will be Friday from 4 to 7 pm at the Czelusniak Funeral Home. An In House Service will be held Saturday at 10 am at Czelusniak Funeral home. Burial will follow at St Mary's Cemetery in Northampton. In Lieu of flowers Memorial contributions can be made to .

Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Mar. 10, 2020

