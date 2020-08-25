Stanley J. Dlugozima passed away at Linda Manor Extended Care Facility on August 22nd at the age of 91. He was born in Easthampton June 21,1929 the son of the late Alexander and Alexandra (Kowalczyk) Dlugozima. He attended local schools and the former Sacred Heart School. His wife, of 35 years, Frances passed away in 1985.
Stanley worked for Paragon Rubber at the age of 16 and was later employed by Hampton Specialty for many years. He retired from Amherst College in 1991 after 25 years of employment.
At a young age, Stanley became an alter boy at Sacred Heart Parish. One of his favorite stories to tell was how he came home one day and his mother told him the priest wanted to send him to seminary school and would pay for it. His response was "I don't want to be a priest, I want to play baseball!". His love for baseball started at the age of 8. At the age of 15, he played for the American Legion team and in 1946, they won their division for the first time. He always talked about how he hit a double off of Art Ditmar who went on to play major league baseball. In 1949 Stanley tried out for the New York Yankees. Anyone who knew Stanley, knew that he loved the Yankees and rooted for them his whole life. Yes; he was given a hard time by many Red Sox fans but he took it well. Every conversation with Stanley ended with the words "Joe DiMaggio was the greatest ball player that ever lived".
Stan loved riding the train and often took it to New York to spend a weekend or go to Yankee Stadium . His second love was thoroughbred horse racing which took him to Saratoga Springs every season as well as the Three County Fair. Yes, if he won that was great but even better was being at the track and sharing his excitement with the crowd. Even into his 80's Stan would ride the bus daily to Northampton where he would frequent many downtown businesses and make friends everywhere he went. He was affectionately known as "Stan the Man" to many. He didn't need extravagance; he enjoyed the simple things in life. Prior to residing at Linda Manor, Stan would walk to Dunkin Donuts every morning being the first to arrive before meeting his special group of friends who would sit and chat for hours. It was once suggested that he pay a visit to the Senior Center and his reply was "no, that's for old people". At the time, he was 80. He would often say that hanging out with younger people was what kept him youthful.
He is predeceased by his three brothers, Chester, Alexander Jr., and Joseph, a sister Celia and Jenny.
He is survived by his two daughters Donna Dlugozima of Easthampton and Anne Young and her husband Robert, who was like a son to him. A sister Gladys Lithanstanski, a sister-in-law Mona Cribb and several nieces and nephews. Also; a dear friend and companion Hanna Cahillane.
The family would like to thank Linda Manor Extended Care Facility for the excellent and loving care they gave our father while he was there.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
or to Linda Manor Extended Care Facility, Attention Activities Director, Forestview Unit, 349 Haydenville Road, Leeds, MA 01053 Mitchell Funeral Home in charge of arrangements www.mitchellcofuneralhome.com