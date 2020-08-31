Stanley Joseph "Gotch" Galenski Jr. 68, of Florence, passed away at home on Friday August 28th with his loving wife Bonnie of 48 years, by his side.
He was born on September 20th, 1951 in Northampton to the late Stanley J. and Helen (Berchulski) Galenski Sr.
As a lifelong Northampton resident, he attended Northampton schools, graduating from Northampton High School in 1969. He went on to attend Westfield State College where he received electricians training. Stanley later pursued a career in the industrial refrigeration industry, spending nearly 40 years as a plant engineer at Pioneer Cold in Chicopee, MA.
His hobbies included metal fabrication, masonry, and woodworking. He was a jack of all trades who often used his expertise and ingenuity to help others. He loved fishing and target practice and had a fondness for animals. He could often be found feeding the fish in his custom-made koi pond or relaxing on the deck with his dog Roxie.
He is survived by his loving and devoted wife; Bonnie (Mandeville) Galenski of Florence, his son; Kristopher Galenski and his wife Katie of Westhampton; his daughter; Jennifer Galenski and her longtime partner Timothy Dunphy of Williamsburg, his grandchildren; Taylor, Jackson, Quinn and Mason. He also leaves behind his sisters; Susan Waisner of Georgia; Deborah Nuttleman and her partner Charles Parnell of Florida; Carolyn Kittredge of Easthampton; Holly Quigley and her husband Michael of Baystate; his aunt Louise Berchulski of CT, his sister in laws; Kathy Quigley and her husband Stephen, and Lori Davis, all of Florence, as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins.
Besides his parents, he was also predeceased by many loved ones.
He always enjoyed family vacations to the beach and his trips to Ireland but was most content at home with his wife Bonnie. He will forever be missed by his family and friends.
Calling hours will be Thursday, September 3rd from 4 to 6 PM at Drozdal Funeral Home, 120 Damon Road, Northampton, MA 01060. A service will begin promptly at 6PM. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Stanley's name to: Smith Vocational and Agricultural High School, 80 Locust St., Northampton, MA 01060 or to Shriners Hospital, 516 Carew St., Springfield, MA 01104, https://donate.lovetotherescue.org
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, masks and social distancing are required at all times. For more information, or to leave a message of personal condolence, please visit Drozdalfuneralhome.com
