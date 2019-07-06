Stasia Jarocki, 99, a long-time resident of Easthampton, passed away on June 30, 2019, at the Mt. St. Vincent Care Center in Holyoke. Born in Holyoke, she was the daughter of the late Jacob and Josephine (Cuchra) Borowiecki.
She was pre-deceased by her beloved husband, Stanley A. Jarocki, who died in 1983, her brother, Walter Borowiecki, and two sisters, Carol Kawalec and Albina Koceniak.
Stasia is survived by one son, Stanley "Skip" Jarocki of Longmeadow, her sister, Adele Moskal of South Hadley, and several nieces and nephews.
Stasia attended Holyoke schools and was employed by the former Advertising Corporation of America. She was also a member of Holy Rosary Sodality and Polish Women's Alliance of America.
Funeral services were private. Donations in Stasia's memory may be made to Mt. St. Vincent's Residence Council at 35 Holy Family Road, Holyoke, MA 01040 or to the Easthampton Council on Aging, 19 Union Street, Easthampton, MA 01027.
Mitchell Funeral Home of Easthampton is in charge of arrangements. www.mitchellcofuneralhome.com
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on July 6, 2019