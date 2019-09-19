Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stella Bielunis. View Sign Service Information Czelusniak Funeral Home 173 North Street Northampton , MA 01060 (413)-584-3585 Send Flowers Obituary

Stella Bielunis, 99, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, September 16, 2019 at the Cooley Dickinson Hospital.



Stella was born in Northampton on March 7, 1920, to the late John and Sally (Berestka) Golob. She married Alexander J. Bielunis and took pride in making a home for their three children. Widowed at an early age, Stella worked very hard to make a good life for her children, teaching them right from wrong, providing material things as best she could, and always showing, by example, the need for God and faith in their lives. Until she could no longer do it, Stella never missed a night praying on her knees, thanking God for her blessings, and praying for her children and family. Her children and family were always her first priority. Stella's hands made many delicious meals and nobody could make Polish food as well as she. She was proud of her Polish heritage and especially loved polka music and attending dances, church suppers and picnics with her daughter. Stella loved to dance, had a great sense of humor, and always had a good-natured smile for everyone.



Stella is survived by her son Alexander, Jr. and daughter-in-law Margaret of Holyoke; her son John and daughter-in-law Nadine of Hadley; her daughter Sandra, with whom she lived for many years in Easthampton; five grandchildren Alan, Gary, Eric, David and Kathryn; six great-grandchildren; her sister-in-law Teresa; a niece and nephews. In addition to her parents, Stella was preceded in death by her husband Alexander J. Bielunis, Sr., her brother Bernard and sister-in-law Mary, her brother John and her son-in-law John Berestka.



Honoring Stella's wishes, all services are private. The family wishes to thank Pastor Francis Reilly of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, the staff at the Cooley Dickinson Hospital, 3rd floor North, her caregivers at Care One at Northampton, and the many family and friends who lovingly prayed for Stella. Burial will take place at the Holy Rosary Cemetery in Hadley. CZELUSNIAK FUNERAL HOME has been entrusted with arrangements.



Memorial contributions may be made in Stella's memory to the St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish building fund where she loved to attend Mass.

Stella Bielunis, 99, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, September 16, 2019 at the Cooley Dickinson Hospital.Stella was born in Northampton on March 7, 1920, to the late John and Sally (Berestka) Golob. She married Alexander J. Bielunis and took pride in making a home for their three children. Widowed at an early age, Stella worked very hard to make a good life for her children, teaching them right from wrong, providing material things as best she could, and always showing, by example, the need for God and faith in their lives. Until she could no longer do it, Stella never missed a night praying on her knees, thanking God for her blessings, and praying for her children and family. Her children and family were always her first priority. Stella's hands made many delicious meals and nobody could make Polish food as well as she. She was proud of her Polish heritage and especially loved polka music and attending dances, church suppers and picnics with her daughter. Stella loved to dance, had a great sense of humor, and always had a good-natured smile for everyone.Stella is survived by her son Alexander, Jr. and daughter-in-law Margaret of Holyoke; her son John and daughter-in-law Nadine of Hadley; her daughter Sandra, with whom she lived for many years in Easthampton; five grandchildren Alan, Gary, Eric, David and Kathryn; six great-grandchildren; her sister-in-law Teresa; a niece and nephews. In addition to her parents, Stella was preceded in death by her husband Alexander J. Bielunis, Sr., her brother Bernard and sister-in-law Mary, her brother John and her son-in-law John Berestka.Honoring Stella's wishes, all services are private. The family wishes to thank Pastor Francis Reilly of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, the staff at the Cooley Dickinson Hospital, 3rd floor North, her caregivers at Care One at Northampton, and the many family and friends who lovingly prayed for Stella. Burial will take place at the Holy Rosary Cemetery in Hadley. CZELUSNIAK FUNERAL HOME has been entrusted with arrangements.Memorial contributions may be made in Stella's memory to the St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish building fund where she loved to attend Mass. Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Sept. 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Daily Hampshire Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close