Stella H. (Hestowski) Sullivan went to be with the Lord on Monday, May 11, 2020 at Day Brook Village Nursing Home in Holyoke due to the Covid-19 virus. She was a lifelong resident of Northampton, born on March 14, 1924, to her parents Teofil and Valentina Hestowski. She is predeceased by her husband Timothy M. Sullivan after 55 years of a dedicated and devoted marriage, who passed away on July 14, 1997. They had 8 children to whom she was a devoted mother, especially to her son Edward John who was disabled, caring for him for 68 years.



Stella graduated with Honors from Northampton High School, Class of 1941. She worked for many years at E & J Cigar Company as a Bookkeeper and then as a Secretary for the State Police Barracks Troop B in Northampton. She was a kind and gentle soul, a humble woman full of love, compassion, and grace. She had great strength, wisdom, and was devoted to her family and Catholic faith. She was an inspiration and example to all who knew her. Her greatest pride and joy were her family and spending time with them. She enjoyed having her family around her, especially for each holiday and family celebration.



She is predeceased by two of her beloved sons Timothy Sullivan and Edward Sullivan, as well as her beloved great granddaughter, Nicole.



She leaves behind her beloved children Kathleen Hupfer and husband Karl of Westfield, Richard Sullivan and wife Carol of Easthampton, Patricia Cialek and husband Steve of Southampton, Maureen Speight of Northampton, William Sullivan of Whately, Margaret (Peggy) Sullivan of Northampton, and her daughter-in-law Jayne Sullivan of Hatfield.



She leaves behind 15 beloved grandchildren, Steven Hupfer of the Philippines, Kraig Hupfer of Florida, Kristine Hupfer of Westfield, Jeffrey Sullivan of Longmeadow, Sheri Corbeil of Westhampton, Michael Cialek of Northampton, Lynn Sanchez of Northampton, Keith Burrows of Toronto Canada, Brian Burrows of Westhampton, Michelle Tola of Northampton, Katie Narvaez of Chicopee, Nathan Sullivan of Williamstown, Adam Sullivan of Hatfield, Christopher Sullivan of Whately, and Jonathan Sullivan of Whately.



She leaves behind 26 beloved great grandchildren , Sonny Hupfer, Steven Hupfer Jr., Krystal Hupfer, Ryan Hupfer, Stella Hupfer, Kraig II Hupfer, Kyle Hupfer, Brayden Sullivan, Chase Corbeil, Carter Corbeil, Jessica Cialek, Brendan Cialek, Isabella Sanchez, Ezra Burrows, Keegan Burrows, Damian Burrows, Daniel Burrows, MaKyleigh Burrows, Henry Tola, Eloise Tola, Victoria Narvaez, Lucas Narvaez, Levi Narvaez, Aspen Sullivan, Owen Sullivan, and Olivia Sullivan.



She also leaves behind 7 great great grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, and cousins.



Funeral arrangements are private due to social distancing requirements during this time. Our hearts are broken as we cannot gather to honor this great and wonderful woman, but our hearts will be united together in our love for her, honoring the legacy she left for each of us to cherish in our hearts and memory forever.



Her family would like to thank all the staff at Day Brook Village, especially her granddaughter Lynn, for their kind and compassionate care.



Stella's funeral arrangements have been entrusted to CZELUSNIAK FUNERAL HOME of Northampton.



A funeral mass will be held to celebrate Stella's life at a later date at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish located on King St. in Northampton.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store