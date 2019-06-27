Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stephanie J. Descarage. View Sign Service Information Czelusniak Funeral Home 173 North Street Northampton , MA 01060 (413)-584-3585 Send Flowers Obituary

Stephanie Jean Descarage passed away peacefully on Monday, June 24, 2019, with her family by her side.



Stephanie was born in Holyoke to the late John Sulenski and Sophie (Rutkowska) Sulenski. She was a graduate of Holyoke High School and Lee Institute in Boston, and later graduated from the Realtor Institute. She was the first woman to receive her GRI pin in the Northampton area. Stephanie owned and operated her own real estate business for over fifty years. She was a former member of the Franklin-Hampshire County Board of Realtors and a member of the state and national associations in addition to serving as secretary of the Hampshire County Board of Realtors prior to their merger with the Franklin Board. Stephanie served for ten years as membership chairman and for many years as chairman of Multiple Listing Services as well as on many other committees. She was also a member of Mater Dolorosa Group 141 of Holyoke, a former communicant of St. Mary of the Assumption Church in Northampton and presently of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish.



Stephanie enjoyed traveling with her family to various places in the United States and Caribbean. She also had an opportunity to travel to Poland, the homeland of her ancestors. She loved playing bingo and going to casinos in Las Vegas and Atlantic City as well as to Foxwoods and Mohegan Sun.



Stephanie is survived by her two daughters, Patricia and Susan, as well as two grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Albert Descarage, her two sisters, Jennie Rigalis and Stella Chojnowski and two brothers, Albert and Stanley Sulenski.



Funeral services for Stephanie will start from Czelusniak Funeral Home at 9 AM on Monday July 1, followed by Mass at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish at 10 AM burial in Mater Dolorosa Cemetery in South Hadley. Calling hours will be on Sunday from 2-6 PM.



Flowers are welcome or memorial contributions in her memory may be made to the USO (United Service Organizations),

