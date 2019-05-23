Stephanie Popiolek died on March 16, 2019, at Cooley Dickinson Hospital at the age of 34.



Stephanie was born in Springfield, MA, on October 17, 1984, to Joseph and Jeanne (Rowland) Popiolek. She attended local schools, graduating from Northampton High School and later Holyoke Community College. She worked for four years as a medical assistant at Garden City Treatment Center in Cranston, RI, after which she moved home to Northampton to live with her parents. She loved visiting Maine, shopping and dining out with friends and family.



Stephanie is survived by her son Dominic-Joseph Nhath of Vermont, husband Daniel Chum and his daughter Vivian of Rhode Island, her father Joseph Popiolek Jr., her Uncle Danny Rowland and many cousins and friends in Northampton. She was preceded in death by her mother Jeanne.



Services and burial for Stephanie are private and will be held at the convenience of the family. Czelusniak Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The .

