Stephanie Renee Wentworth passed away unexpectedly on May 14, 2020. Stephanie was born on June 6, 1971 on her parent's third wedding anniversary. Stephanie grew up in Belchertown and graduated from Belchertown High School in 1989. She went on to college and graduated from North Adams State College in 1993. Stephanie worked for several medical practices including Kaiser Permanente, Wing Memorial and the time of her death, Hampden County Pediatrics.

Stephanie loved vacationing in Florida with her sons and sharing the Disney experience with them.

Stephanie will be missed by all who knew her including Patrick Moynihan and their two sons Jacob and Tyler Moynihan, her parents Arthur and Linda Wentworth, her favorite brother Jeffrey and sister-in-law Mimi Wentworth, and her Jacque, Jenks, O'Brien and Wentworth aunts, uncles and cousins.

Stephanie's family and friends will celebrate her life at a later date.

Douglas Funeral Service, Amherst, MA is in charge of Stephanie's final arrangements.

Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on May 19, 2020.
