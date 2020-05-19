Stephen Adamski
1963 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Stephen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Stephen Adamski, 56, passed away peacefully at his home in Jackson Center, PA on May 14.

Born August 14, 1963 in Northampton, MA.

Stephen is survived by his wife Simone Young, son Daniel, daughter Melissa Nikle and her husband Sam, grandson Michael, brothers Daniel and Gary and their families, and mother Patricia (Molloy) Gathof. He was predeceased by his father Eugene Adamski, stepfather Francis Gathof, grandparents Joseph and Antoinette Adamski and grandparents Edward and Margaret Molloy.

Stephen graduated from St Raphael Academy and Bryant College. For 30 yrs. he was an air traffic controller at Washington ATC before retiring April 2019. Although he left RI after college, he remained an avid Patriots and Red Sox fan.

If you wish, a donation in his name may be made to Jimmy Fund, Boston, MA.

Due to the pandemic, funeral arrangement will be private. A memorial service will be held in South Deerfield, MA at a time to be determined. His wife will also have a memorial service at their home in Pennsylvania when possible.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on May 19, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved