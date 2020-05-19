Stephen Adamski, 56, passed away peacefully at his home in Jackson Center, PA on May 14.



Born August 14, 1963 in Northampton, MA.



Stephen is survived by his wife Simone Young, son Daniel, daughter Melissa Nikle and her husband Sam, grandson Michael, brothers Daniel and Gary and their families, and mother Patricia (Molloy) Gathof. He was predeceased by his father Eugene Adamski, stepfather Francis Gathof, grandparents Joseph and Antoinette Adamski and grandparents Edward and Margaret Molloy.



Stephen graduated from St Raphael Academy and Bryant College. For 30 yrs. he was an air traffic controller at Washington ATC before retiring April 2019. Although he left RI after college, he remained an avid Patriots and Red Sox fan.



If you wish, a donation in his name may be made to Jimmy Fund, Boston, MA.



Due to the pandemic, funeral arrangement will be private. A memorial service will be held in South Deerfield, MA at a time to be determined. His wife will also have a memorial service at their home in Pennsylvania when possible.



