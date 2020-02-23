Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stephen F. Dion. View Sign Service Information Mitchell Funeral Home 15 Park Street Easthampton , MA 01027 (413)-527-0872 Send Flowers Obituary

Stephen F Dion of Easthampton passed away on Feb 20, 2020 in Baystate Medical Center



Stephen was born on April 17, 1955 in Springfield Ma the son of the late Francis and Loretta (Burnett) Dion. He attended local schools and graduated from Cathedral High School Class of 1973 He received his Bachelor's in physical education at Springfield College and then his Master's in education from Westfield State College. Stephen married Roberta Masters in 1996 and they spent 24 years happily enjoying each other's company cruising and traveling. Stephen's career took him through the Special education world, he worked for the Northeast Center for Youth and Families (Tri-County School) and later as the Educational Administrator of NEARI School. Stephen cared for and made time for each of his staff and would meet buses and greet each student by name. He was admired greatly by all.



Coach Dion and his close friend Coach Kocot started and were the first Coaches of the Easthampton High School football program.



Stephen is survived by his mother Loretta, his wife Roberta, 2 stepchildren Anthony Barbosa and Melissa Barbosa 3 grandchildren Aurora, James and Wesley, and his first wife Sandra Berchulski, 3 brothers Michael, Robert and James 1 sister Kim. He is survived by his special friends Maia Lustbader, Sue Lomaglio and Joe Kocot. His father Francis and brother Ronald predeceased him.



A Funeral Service is scheduled for Feb 26 at 11am in the Mitchell Funeral Home, 15 Park Street Easthampton MA. Calling hours will be Tuesday Feb 25 from 4 to 7pm at the Funeral Home in lieu of flowers donation may be made to the Baystate Medical D'Amour Center



Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Feb. 23, 2020

