Stephen Frank Vanasse "Bompa", 76, of Florence passed away April 8th at his home "on the hill" with his family at his side.



Steve was born June 29th, 1943 in Northampton to Theobald Vanasse and Elizabeth (Heiden) Vanasse. After graduating High School, Steve worked many jobs until beginning his career in land surveying and engineering with Pharmer Engineering, then eventually continuing his career with Masshighway. Steve's passion for Jaguar sports cars and the many motorcycles he drove in his youth never faded. He also enjoyed the great outdoors while hunting, fishing, and shellfishing with friends and family. Other hobbies included gardening, tending to his various farm animals, and boiling maple sap on his "Shadetree Operation." One of his biggest enjoyments was spending time with the love of his life Betty-Jean (Bo) while enjoying their home on Cape Cod with their many German Shepherds. They have created lifelong memories with friends and family there.



Steve was predeceased by his wife Betty-Jean Vanasse. He is survived by his sister Diane and her husband Charles Hughes and a brother Eugene Vanasse, his two sons Stephen and his wife Joanne along with their children Allie and Justin, as well as Jason and his children Tyler and Chelsea. The family wishes to thank the doctors, nurses, and paramedics who have cared for Steve and for the care given at the Hampshire County Dialysis Center, as well as Baystate Hospice and V.N.A.



Memorial donations in Steve's name may be made to the American Kidney Foundation or Baystate Hospice/V.N.A. A celebration of Steve's life will be at a later date due to the current COVID-19 restrictions. CZELUSNIAK FUNERAL HOME is assisting the family.

