Stephen G. Hebert

On Sunday March 10th, Stephen Gary Hebert passed away from this life

at his home in Greenfield, MA, surrounded by his family and friends

after a courageous battle with cancer. Stephen is predeceased by his late

wife Elizabeth Olejnik Hebert, his mother Anna Diemand Hebert, and

his father Arthur Hebert. Stephen leaves behind his daughter Neesha

Kaeppel and her husband Eric of Northfield, MA and his grandchildren

Audissey, Jaden, and Tayla, also of Northfield. Steve leaves his brother

Paul Hebert and his wife Kathy of Florence, MA, and his sister Nancy and

her partner David, also of Florence, as well, nephews, Jeffrey, Kevin, and

Eric and great nephews, Caden, Carter, and Camden and many extended

family and friends. Stephen loved riding his motor-cycle, hiking, fishing

and adventuring with his partner Tami Thompson, with whom he lived

and shared his life. Steve was a retired supervisor, refrigeration technician

for Food Service at the University of Massachusetts in Amherst.

In lieu of flowers it was Steve's wish that donations be made to Cooley

Dickenson VNA/Hospice. Visiting hours will be at Wrisley Funeral

Home, 90 Sugarloaf Street, South Deerfield, MA from 4-7 p.m. Friday

March 15th. A celebration of life is being planned for Saturday May 25th

at Riverview Picnic Area, 144 Pine Meadow Road, Northfield, MA, from 1

to 6.

Expressions of sympathy are available at: www.wrisleyfuneralhome.com
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Mar. 12, 2019
