On Sunday March 10th, Stephen Gary Hebert passed away from this life
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stephen G. Hebert.
at his home in Greenfield, MA, surrounded by his family and friends
after a courageous battle with cancer. Stephen is predeceased by his late
wife Elizabeth Olejnik Hebert, his mother Anna Diemand Hebert, and
his father Arthur Hebert. Stephen leaves behind his daughter Neesha
Kaeppel and her husband Eric of Northfield, MA and his grandchildren
Audissey, Jaden, and Tayla, also of Northfield. Steve leaves his brother
Paul Hebert and his wife Kathy of Florence, MA, and his sister Nancy and
her partner David, also of Florence, as well, nephews, Jeffrey, Kevin, and
Eric and great nephews, Caden, Carter, and Camden and many extended
family and friends. Stephen loved riding his motor-cycle, hiking, fishing
and adventuring with his partner Tami Thompson, with whom he lived
and shared his life. Steve was a retired supervisor, refrigeration technician
for Food Service at the University of Massachusetts in Amherst.
In lieu of flowers it was Steve's wish that donations be made to Cooley
Dickenson VNA/Hospice. Visiting hours will be at Wrisley Funeral
Home, 90 Sugarloaf Street, South Deerfield, MA from 4-7 p.m. Friday
March 15th. A celebration of life is being planned for Saturday May 25th
at Riverview Picnic Area, 144 Pine Meadow Road, Northfield, MA, from 1
to 6.
Expressions of sympathy are available at: www.wrisleyfuneralhome.com
Wrisley Funeral Home
90 Sugarloaf Street
South Deerfield, MA 01373
(413) 665-4046
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Mar. 12, 2019