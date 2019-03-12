Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stephen G. Hebert. View Sign





at his home in Greenfield, MA, surrounded by his family and friends



after a courageous battle with cancer. Stephen is predeceased by his late



wife Elizabeth Olejnik Hebert, his mother Anna Diemand Hebert, and



his father Arthur Hebert. Stephen leaves behind his daughter Neesha



Kaeppel and her husband Eric of Northfield, MA and his grandchildren



Audissey, Jaden, and Tayla, also of Northfield. Steve leaves his brother



Paul Hebert and his wife Kathy of Florence, MA, and his sister Nancy and



her partner David, also of Florence, as well, nephews, Jeffrey, Kevin, and



Eric and great nephews, Caden, Carter, and Camden and many extended



family and friends. Stephen loved riding his motor-cycle, hiking, fishing



and adventuring with his partner Tami Thompson, with whom he lived



and shared his life. Steve was a retired supervisor, refrigeration technician



for Food Service at the University of Massachusetts in Amherst.



In lieu of flowers it was Steve's wish that donations be made to Cooley



Dickenson VNA/Hospice. Visiting hours will be at Wrisley Funeral



Home, 90 Sugarloaf Street, South Deerfield, MA from 4-7 p.m. Friday



March 15th. A celebration of life is being planned for Saturday May 25th



at Riverview Picnic Area, 144 Pine Meadow Road, Northfield, MA, from 1



to 6.



Expressions of sympathy are available at:

90 Sugarloaf Street

South Deerfield , MA 01373

