Stephen "Skippy" Janse, 73, a long time Amherst resident, died May 5, 2020 at home with his family by at side. He was a proud veteran of the United States Navy. Skippy was known best in Amherst for his long career as a postal carrier. He is survived by his beloved wife Nancy, sons Douglas and John and his beloved dogs. His family would like to thank the hospice nurses from Cooley Dickinson VNA and Hospice for their compassionate care.
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on May 28, 2020.