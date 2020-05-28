Stephen "Skippy" Janse
Stephen "Skippy" Janse, 73, a long time Amherst resident, died May 5, 2020 at home with his family by at side. He was a proud veteran of the United States Navy. Skippy was known best in Amherst for his long career as a postal carrier. He is survived by his beloved wife Nancy, sons Douglas and John and his beloved dogs. His family would like to thank the hospice nurses from Cooley Dickinson VNA and Hospice for their compassionate care.

Memorial register book at www.douglassfuneral.com



Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Douglass Funeral Home
87 North Pleasant Street
Amherst, MA 01002
(413) 253-3407
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
