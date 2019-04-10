Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stephen Putnam Jewell. View Sign

Stephen Putnam Jewell, 73, devoted and beloved husband of Patricia Braley Jewell, passed away after a brief illness with his family by his side April 8, 2019.



He is survived by his wife of 50 years; his sister Nina Mendall of Bowdoinham, ME; and his three daughters, Emily Ziomek and her family in Amherst, Carrie Conlon and her family in Acton, and Susanna Jewell and her family in Lunenburg. He also leaves six beautiful grandchildren who dearly loved their "Boppa": Nate, Sophie, James, Mabel, Charlie, and Greta. Steve was predeceased by his brothers Jerry and Jeffrey Jewell, and his sister Katherine Jewell Fiori.



Steve was born on June 15, 1945 in Providence, RI, to the late Lucille Leonard Jewell and Malcolm Jewell. He grew up in Bowdoinham, ME, at Keewaydin Farm, and graduated from Brunswick High School in 1963. He met his wife Pat at the University of Maine (Orono), where they graduated in 1969. He then worked as a programmer and systems analyst in the Worcester area for forty years.



Those who knew Steve will remember his funny, gentle, and generous spirit. His family and friends will also remember his offbeat humor, his enthusiasm for a good project - especially spring brush clearing - and his love for music and the outdoors. Steve loved a guitar serenade by the fireplace, a walk in the Quabbin, or a hike (and the discovery of the perfect walking stick) anywhere in New England. He met many friends through a life of hobbies which included running, hiking, skiing, Tai Chi, guitar, harmonica, motorcycles, community theater, cards, environmental conservation, kayaking, woodworking, swimming, and most recently, playing ukulele in a band with musical friends in Northampton.



The family is having a private celebration of his life later this year.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to:



The Trustees of



Reservations



200 High Street, 4th floor



Boston, MA 02110

Stephen Putnam Jewell, 73, devoted and beloved husband of Patricia Braley Jewell, passed away after a brief illness with his family by his side April 8, 2019.He is survived by his wife of 50 years; his sister Nina Mendall of Bowdoinham, ME; and his three daughters, Emily Ziomek and her family in Amherst, Carrie Conlon and her family in Acton, and Susanna Jewell and her family in Lunenburg. He also leaves six beautiful grandchildren who dearly loved their "Boppa": Nate, Sophie, James, Mabel, Charlie, and Greta. Steve was predeceased by his brothers Jerry and Jeffrey Jewell, and his sister Katherine Jewell Fiori.Steve was born on June 15, 1945 in Providence, RI, to the late Lucille Leonard Jewell and Malcolm Jewell. He grew up in Bowdoinham, ME, at Keewaydin Farm, and graduated from Brunswick High School in 1963. He met his wife Pat at the University of Maine (Orono), where they graduated in 1969. He then worked as a programmer and systems analyst in the Worcester area for forty years.Those who knew Steve will remember his funny, gentle, and generous spirit. His family and friends will also remember his offbeat humor, his enthusiasm for a good project - especially spring brush clearing - and his love for music and the outdoors. Steve loved a guitar serenade by the fireplace, a walk in the Quabbin, or a hike (and the discovery of the perfect walking stick) anywhere in New England. He met many friends through a life of hobbies which included running, hiking, skiing, Tai Chi, guitar, harmonica, motorcycles, community theater, cards, environmental conservation, kayaking, woodworking, swimming, and most recently, playing ukulele in a band with musical friends in Northampton.The family is having a private celebration of his life later this year.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to:The Trustees ofReservations200 High Street, 4th floorBoston, MA 02110 Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Apr. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Daily Hampshire Gazette Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close