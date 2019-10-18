Stephen "Steve" Johnson escaped the confines of his mortal shell early Friday morning peacefully in his own home. He leaves behind his son Eric Johnson (and furry 4 legged grandson Ming) of Northampton, daughter Daniela Ioannides of Methuen, various nieces and nephews, and friends throughout town who enjoyed (or at least pretended to) his dry sense of humor and groaner jokes. He will be remembered as a gracious, polite, intelligent, respected and respectful man, albeit with a rascally streak which came out on occasion. Steve also leaves behind his flock of Wild Turkeys and various Deer whom he fed throughout the winter, and one stubborn Bear who refused to acknowledge that he (or she) was not welcome until a couple of bullets whizzed by its head. Steve can now reunite with his beloved wife Joni who will probably give him an earful for waiting 9 years to join her. Calling hours will be Monday from 5 to 7 pm at the CZELUSNIAK FUNERAL HOME. An In-House-Service at the funeral home will be held on Tuesday at 10 am. Burial will follow at Assumption Cemetery in Haydenville.

