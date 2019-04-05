Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stephen Warner. View Sign

Stephen Douglas Warner, son of Stanley and Genevieve Warner, died March 30th, 2019 at the Soldier's Home in Holyoke.



He was a professor of American Literature at SUNY Fredonia for 35 years where he was well-loved for his wit and caring. He was a member of the Newon Street Irregulars, a folk quartet, where he played concertina and banjo. He was a recipient of three Fulbright teaching scholarships : Romania, Berlin, Lithuania.



Mr. Warner came to Amherst in July 2006 to be with his partner, Sharon Carty, where he became famous for his apple pies and dancing in the aisles of Home Depot with Sharon.



He is survived by his former wife, Linda Warner, with whom he shared his early adventures, his children, Christopher Warner of Forestville, N.Y., Michael Warner of San Francisco, CA and Sarah Warner of Boulder, CO., and his grandchildren, Sophie, Felix, Henry and Charlton.



Please honor him in your thoughts.

Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Apr. 5, 2019

