Longtime resident of Shutesbury Sterling Lamet, 77, died Monday, September 7, 2020 at home in central Maine. He lived in Amherst and Shutesbury for more than 50 years. Sterling's death followed "the long good-bye" of Alzheimer's. He lived a full and creative life as a jazz and classical clarinetist, European historian, international educator, artist and naturalist, loving husband, father, grandfather (Opa), and uncle. His smile and the twinkle in his eyes, his sense of humor and kindness were gifts to all.
Sterling André Lamet was born April 5, 1943 in Trenton, New Jersey, to Louis and Elizabeth (Hughes) Lamet. He grew up in Morrisville, PA and graduated from Pennsbury High School where his talents as a clarinetist began. He graduated from Penn State with a degree in History, then served in the US Army as a 1st Lieutenant, primarily in Germany.
Sterling's interest in The Netherlands, the country of his father's birth, led him to study Dutch and complete his Ph.D at the University of Massachusetts, Amherst. As they joked, Sterling met his wife, Maryélise Suffern, "in the sixteenth century" during their first week of classes. They were married 50 years ago on June 20, 1970.
His career of 25 years in international exchange at UMass Amherst started with Maryélise as graduate students. As Associate Director of International Programs & the Study Abroad Registrar, he pioneered in the use of computers and internet in international academic administration, advised students, and mentored staff.
Daughter, Eugenia, was born in 1978, joined three years later by second daughter, Rebecca. They accompanied their parents on many adventures in the US and around the world. The joy Sterling found in being a father was apparent from the start.
Sterling filled the lives of his family and friends with music and artwork. He was a member of First Church Amherst. Blessed by early retirement in 2002, he and Maryélise spent more time in Maine at their beloved Oak Hill Cottage near Mount Agamenticus. He became a master bread baker and illustrated children's books published by Pioneer Valley Educational Press featuring Jasper the Cat and Georgie the Giraffe.
In addition to his wife, Sterling has left a profound impact on his daughters, Eugenia Lamet and husband JT Collins, and grandchildren Eva, Alannah, Amelia and Jonathan of S. Burlington Vermont; and Rebecca Lamet Lazure and husband Luke Lazure and grandchildren Gaby and Alice of Monmouth Maine; his sister Susan Lamet Cooper of Wichita, Kansas and sons Jeff and Ryan; and Maryelise's brother Edward Suffern and wife Lois of Queensbury, NY; and many nieces and nephews.
Memorial contributions may be directed to First Church Amherst, UCC, 165 Main St., Amherst MA 01002 firstchurchamherst.org
or Mount Agamenticus Conservation at agamenticus.org/donate
A celebration of Sterling's life will be held at First Church Amherst when we can gather safely in groups.
Please remember Sterling as he always did others-with a smile and acts of kindness. You are invited to visit and leave a comment at sterlinglamet.wordpress.com