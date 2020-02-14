Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Steven H. Paige. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Steven Harlan Paige, 72, passed away Feb. 8, 2020 from complications following hip replacement surgery. Born in Northampton, MA, in 1947, he was the son of the late Harlan L. and Phyllis (Cooley) Paige. He attended Amherst schools, serving as president of the Amherst Regional High School Class of 1965. He attended Amherst College and entered the US Navy in 1968, completed Russian language studies at the Defense Language Institute in Monterey, CA and served in Naval Air Reconnaissance operations at Kamiseya, Atsugi NAS Japan as a Communications Technician air crewman from 1969-1971.



Upon returning to Amherst after military service, he joined his father Harlan Paige in carrying on a tradition at the family auto dealership, Paige's Chevrolet, in 1972, succeeding him as dealer principal in 1983, and operating the business with his brother Tom through 2002. Steve excelled at baseball in High School, played adult softball, enjoyed fishing with brother Jim, was a devoted Red Sox fan and longtime supporter of youth sports in Amherst. A resourceful cook and gifted raconteur, he loved spirited conversation in the company of friends. He had previously served as Vice Commander of Post 754 in Amherst, and as a member of the Wildwood Elementary School advisory council. Relocating to South Dennis in 2004, Steve and his wife Terry began a new chapter on Cape Cod. Steve was a faithful member of Alcoholics Anonymous for over 18 years. Over the years, Steve touched many lives with his optimistic attitude, his reassuring smile and perseverance in the face of adversity.



He is survived by his loving wife of 29 years, Theresa (Gallagher) Paige, daughter Elspeth Sack (Jeffrey) and granddaughter Madison Rose of Grove City, Ohio, son Ethan Paige (Priscilla) of Boston, stepdaughter Jennifer Gould (David) of W. Harwich, brothers James (Sharon) of Putnamville, VT and Thomas (Shelly) of Sunderland and many nieces, nephews and friends. After burial at the Massachusetts National Veterans Cemetery in Bourne, MA, a memorial celebration will follow later in the spring on Cape Cod. Donations in Steve's memory may be made to the Amherst Boys and Girls Club:

