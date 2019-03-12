Steven M. Camp, 59, Passed away suddenly on March 7,2019.
|
Steven was born in Westfield, MA and is the son of Merton and Mary (Grimaldi) Camp of
Southampton.
Steven loved music and playing guitars. He enjoyed being outdoors and was an avid hunter and fisherman. He imparted his love and respect for nature to his children as well. His family always looked forward to his storytelling.
He will be dearly missed by his daughter Lindsey and her husband Mike Hogan of Ohio; his son, Brian of Southampton, and their mother Sur Camp od Southampton.
He leaves a sister, Donna and husband, Tom Nasiatka of Feeding Hills; his brother, Russ and wife Tori of New Hampshire; his brother Stephen and wife Kelly of Easthampton; and his sister Nancy Hernandez of Southampton. He also leaves many cousins, nieces and nephews.
A celebration of Steven's life will take place on Saturday, March 16 at 1pm, at College Church, 58 Pomeroy Terrace, Northampton, MA All are welcome to attend.
Donations in his memory may be made to Grace United Church Northampton MA, 01060
