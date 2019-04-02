Steven M Volpe, 69, passed away March 24, 2019. Born in Newton, MA on January 5, 1950 to Genevieve and Michael Volpe, he settled in Western Massachusetts living in Florence and Amherst most of his adult life. Steve graduated high school in Newton and served his country in Vietnam before earning a business degree with Cum Laude honors at The University of Massachusetts. He went on to establish The Vac Store in Amherst and then Hadley, where his hard work and unwavering optimism combined with natural charisma to grow a long-lasting and successful business. Steve was a good and kind man, who was always willing to calmly listen and offer advice in the most comforting way, and at once whose laughter would fill the room when he was excited. He was passionate about his hobbies, which over the years have included collecting and restoring old boats, fishing, gemology, coin collecting, and recreational piloting. He always felt happy boating on the Connecticut River, or flying over it. Steve is survived by his wife, Katherine Andrews, two sons, Anthony and Darren, their mother Darlene, and daughter-in-law Amanda. A private memorial service will be held at a later time. Memorial register at www.douglassfuneral.com
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Steven M. Volpe.
Douglass Funeral Home
87 North Pleasant Street
Amherst, MA 01002
(413) 253-3407
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Apr. 2, 2019