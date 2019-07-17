Steven Wayne Dand died on July 14, 2019, at Care One of Northampton at the age of 71.



Steven was born in Weymouth, MA, on March 6, 1948, to the late Raymond and Hazel (Stevenson) Dand. He studied at Boston State College and worked in medical records before retirement. Steven had a passion for comedy and music, which inspired him to start his own DJing business in 1985. He was never happier than when he was DJing a party.



Steven is survived by his sons Joshua Dand of Seattle, WA, and Lucas Dand of Smyrna, TN, and daughter Kirstin Dand of Northampton. He will also be remembered by 6 grandchildren and 2 nephews. In addition to his parents, Steven was preceded in death by his brother Rae Dand.



Services for Steven will be private and held at the convenience of the family. Czelusniak Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.



Memorial contributions can be made to Highland Valley Elder Services or to Planned Parenthood.

