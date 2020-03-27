Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for S.Thomas Szumowski. View Sign Service Information Boucher-O'Brien Funeral Home 7 Pleasant Street Easthampton , MA 01027 (413)-527-0015 Send Flowers Obituary

S. Thomas Szumowski, 94, of Florence Rd, Easthampton, MA died peacefully on February 27, 2020. Tom was born in Easthampton in 1925 to the late Joseph and Rosalie (Cicha) Szumowski and was baptized at Sacred Heart Church, Easthampton, MA. He graduated from Easthampton schools and enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Forces in 1943 (the Air Force was part of the Army at that time), serving in the Asiatic Pacific Theater during World War II. He was the last living sibling in a long-lived family of 6 children; Helen Dowdy, Anthony Szumowski, Sophie (ChiChi/Patricia) Powers, Celia (Charlotte) Jackson and an infant who died in childbirth.



Tom leaves his wife of 70 years, Vera (Mieleszko) Szumowski and his daughters Deborah Earnshaw and her companion Andrew Greenroyd in the UK, and Karen Szumowski, and his son Mark Szumowski in California. Another son, Thomas M. Szumowski, died several years ago. Tom has 3 grandchildren; Sky Sutton, Nicholas Szumowski and Daniel Szumowski. He had one great grandchild, Vera Aletta Szumowski.



After World War II Tom was honorably discharged from the Air Force. He attended Tilton School, a college preparatory school in Tilton, New Hampshire, and graduated in 1946. Tom and his brother Tony built and ran Eton Auto Body on Northampton Street in Easthampton in the 1940s and 50s before Tom built his own business, Tover Motors on Florence Road, Easthampton. Later Tom worked as a life insurance salesman for Metropolitan Life in Northampton, MA. From there he worked for many years at Massachusetts Electric in Haydenville, MA, retiring in 1987.



Tom and his wife traveled, visiting family and friends in many states and countries. They visited family in San Francisco, spent many a winter month in Florida, vacationed in Ottawa, Ont., attended classes in New Orleans and spent time in Poland, England, Spain, Canada and Mexico. After retirement Tom, with his experience in auto body work, outfitted a custom van to travel in comfort exploring the United States attending concerts.



Tom and Vera were proficient dancers and loved to go dancing on the weekends with friends. For 40 years, Tom was a member of the Northampton YMCA and maintained good health by swimming laps and working out every day.



Tom was interested the world around him and loved a good debate. He stayed abreast of local and national issues throughout his life, made sure his voice was heard by voting every election and worked at making the world a better place. Tom participated in many community events, volunteering at Northampton's First Night, donating blood several times a year for decades, and taking evening classes at the local colleges.



He was very handy and he spent much of his time working on projects out in the garage. He enjoyed experimenting with the landscaping around his home, adding new plants to create fresh vistas and there were always bird feeders attracting the colorful local bird population.



He attended Air Force Veteran reunions in his later years in many places including Branson, MO, Jacksonville, FL and Nashville, TN. He was a member of the local American Legion where he and Vera would go for dinner and a beer on a Saturday evening.



Tom will be buried in the Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Agawam, MA in a private family ceremony at a future date.



The Boucher-O'Brien Funeral Home is assisting the Family.





S. Thomas Szumowski, 94, of Florence Rd, Easthampton, MA died peacefully on February 27, 2020. Tom was born in Easthampton in 1925 to the late Joseph and Rosalie (Cicha) Szumowski and was baptized at Sacred Heart Church, Easthampton, MA. He graduated from Easthampton schools and enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Forces in 1943 (the Air Force was part of the Army at that time), serving in the Asiatic Pacific Theater during World War II. He was the last living sibling in a long-lived family of 6 children; Helen Dowdy, Anthony Szumowski, Sophie (ChiChi/Patricia) Powers, Celia (Charlotte) Jackson and an infant who died in childbirth.Tom leaves his wife of 70 years, Vera (Mieleszko) Szumowski and his daughters Deborah Earnshaw and her companion Andrew Greenroyd in the UK, and Karen Szumowski, and his son Mark Szumowski in California. Another son, Thomas M. Szumowski, died several years ago. Tom has 3 grandchildren; Sky Sutton, Nicholas Szumowski and Daniel Szumowski. He had one great grandchild, Vera Aletta Szumowski.After World War II Tom was honorably discharged from the Air Force. He attended Tilton School, a college preparatory school in Tilton, New Hampshire, and graduated in 1946. Tom and his brother Tony built and ran Eton Auto Body on Northampton Street in Easthampton in the 1940s and 50s before Tom built his own business, Tover Motors on Florence Road, Easthampton. Later Tom worked as a life insurance salesman for Metropolitan Life in Northampton, MA. From there he worked for many years at Massachusetts Electric in Haydenville, MA, retiring in 1987.Tom and his wife traveled, visiting family and friends in many states and countries. They visited family in San Francisco, spent many a winter month in Florida, vacationed in Ottawa, Ont., attended classes in New Orleans and spent time in Poland, England, Spain, Canada and Mexico. After retirement Tom, with his experience in auto body work, outfitted a custom van to travel in comfort exploring the United States attending concerts.Tom and Vera were proficient dancers and loved to go dancing on the weekends with friends. For 40 years, Tom was a member of the Northampton YMCA and maintained good health by swimming laps and working out every day.Tom was interested the world around him and loved a good debate. He stayed abreast of local and national issues throughout his life, made sure his voice was heard by voting every election and worked at making the world a better place. Tom participated in many community events, volunteering at Northampton's First Night, donating blood several times a year for decades, and taking evening classes at the local colleges.He was very handy and he spent much of his time working on projects out in the garage. He enjoyed experimenting with the landscaping around his home, adding new plants to create fresh vistas and there were always bird feeders attracting the colorful local bird population.He attended Air Force Veteran reunions in his later years in many places including Branson, MO, Jacksonville, FL and Nashville, TN. He was a member of the local American Legion where he and Vera would go for dinner and a beer on a Saturday evening.Tom will be buried in the Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Agawam, MA in a private family ceremony at a future date.The Boucher-O'Brien Funeral Home is assisting the Family. Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Mar. 27, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Daily Hampshire Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close