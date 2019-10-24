October 23, 2019 of Lincoln, MA, formerly of South Hadley, Amherst and originally of Newton, MA. Loving wife of the late Sidney Myers of South Hadley and Amherst, MA. Beloved mother of Adam Myers & wife Karen (Jacobson) of Bedford, MA. Beloved sister of the late Hinda (Adam) Liebmann of Atlanta, GA and loving daughter of the late Dorothy (Feins) & Philip Adam of Jamaica Plain, MA. She received her undergraduate degree from Connecticut College and later a Masters in Social Work from the University of Connecticut. She worked as a Case Manager and Social Work Department Head at Franklin Medical Center in Greenfield, MA for many years until her retirement in 1996. Service will be held graveside at Sharon Memorial Park, Sharon, MA on Sunday, October 27th, 2019 at 10:45am. Memorial observance following the burial at the home of Adam & Karen Myers until 4pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Parkinson Disease Association, 72 E. Concord St., Boston, MA 02118, www.apdaparkinson.org. Levine Chapels, Brookline, 617-277-8300, www.levinechapel.com
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Oct. 24, 2019